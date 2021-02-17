Virtual Sensor Market: Surge in usage in telecommunication and aerospace industry

Virtual sensors are called soft sensors and are software based solutions. Multiple output readings of physical sensors as a mathematical model are used to develop these sensors. Limitations of physical sensors can be overcome by deploying these virtual sensors. Various parameters such as speed, temperature, position, and pressure can be predicted by using single virtual sensor. Thus, they provide cost benefits and find their applications in IoT, Cloud, security, analytics and other industries such as process industry, oil & Gas, transportation, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and defense & aerospace. Innovations in the sensor and control industry will pave the way for virtual sensor market growth.

Key players of the virtual sensors market analyzed in the research include Honeywell, Cisco, Siemens, GE, Elliptic Labs, Schneider Electric, Aspen Technologies, Algorithmica Technologies, Tactile Mobility, LMI Technologies Inc. and others. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.

The global virtual sensors market is segmented into deployment type, component, application, end user, and region. Based on deployment type, the market is further segmented into on-premises and cloud. In terms of component, the market is sub-divided into services and solutions. By applications, the market is divided into IoT, cloud platforms, security, analytics, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated further into process industry, oil & gas, transportation, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, defense & aerospace, and others. Geographically, the global market is divided across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Global virtual sensor market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have significant led to decline in demand for virtual sensors.

Global factories have struggled to manufacture, integrate and assemble new technologies as workers have stayed in their homes and even the already available devices in various warehouses cannot be transported due to current rules and regulations, which, in turn, has disrupted the global supply chains.

The market would be less impacted than other markets for non-essential goods and services as these systems are essential part of automation. Moreover, the world would be shifting more toward automation so that no other pandemic can disrupt production.

This COVID-19 crisis is expected to provide opportunities for companies to invest, implement, and research in technologies, which involve less human touch. For instance, combination of AI and automation.

The impact of COVID-19 on virtual sensor market size is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for these products are gradually going to increase as various growing industries.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increase in implementation of these sensors in end user industries, automotive, transportation, and aerospace & defense. In addition, demand from manufacturing industries and rise in use of IoT in various industries has created significant impact on its market growth. Moreover, ease in installation and reduced costs as compared to physical sensors has further led to virtual sensor market growth.

New product launches to flourish the virtual sensor market

Digital Ghost was launched by General Electric in the year 2019. It is used in industrial control systems as a powerful cyber defense solution. The systems network and the critical infrastructure of the organizations are protected with the help of Digital Ghost as it creates an additional layer of security. GE’s Digital Twin and edge computing technologies which are used for monitoring systems are also combined because of the use of this virtual sensor. Thus, this product flourished the market as it is a virtual form of the control systems that can find attacks created on anomalies in how the machine is functioning.

Surge in usage in telecommunication and aerospace industry

Many companies increased their performance agility by transforming analytics, data collection and IT infrastructure with the help of virtual sensors. This is beneficial for telecommunications and aerospace industries which led to surge in demand and usage of these sensors in this industries. The main reason they are preferred over physical sensors for data storage is they are cost effective. In addition, the efficiency these sensors offer in the virtual environment has led to significant positive impact on the market growth. As these sensors have advantages in terms of innovation, data & analytics and technology, they have helped these industries grow.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global virtual sensors market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global virtual sensor market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global virtual sensors industry growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global virtual sensor market trends analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.