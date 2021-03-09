Virtual Reality(VR) Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook -Hardware, HTC Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung, Microsoft, Facebook Technologies LLC, Content

The Virtual Reality(VR) Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The Virtual Reality (VR) market in Education is expected to reach a CAGR of 42.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Virtual Reality(VR) Market: Hardware, HTC Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung, Microsoft, Facebook Technologies LLC, Content, Unity Teach, VR Education Holdings, Alchemy VR Limited, EON Reality, Others (Software and End to End solutions Providers), Avantis Systems Limited, Nearpod Inc, Veative Labs, zSpace, Inc., Virtalis Holdings Limited and others.

– In February 2020, HTC introduced the complete VIVE Cosmos Series, with three new products and three new modular faceplates that expand the functionality of VIVE Cosmos. Vive Cosmos is an adaptable premium PC-based VR system that can grow with customers over time by changing the front faceplate of the headset, all while delivering impressive visuals and comfort across the entire VIVE Cosmos line-up.

– In September 2019, Oculus, the virtual reality unit of Facebook, announced Facebook Horizon, described as “an ever-expanding VR world” where people can interact with others as digital avatars. Users will be able to add features and elements to the world, which Facebook said will be “constantly growing with extraordinary creations made by Horizon citizens.”

– Increasing adoption of online education and the benefits of a virtual learning environment, such as flexible schedule, more individual accountability, mobility, student-centered learning, and others, are driving the growth of the market. VR has the potential to replace physical paper models, posters, textbooks, and printed manuals. It offers less expensive, and portable learning materials, aiding education becomes more accessible and mobile.

– In K-12 learning, Virtual and augmented reality help teachers engage students in content to assist them in retaining knowledge. By using a web-based portal, teachers can control and manage the headsets, plan lessons, and monitor student progress. Teachers can set points of interest on students’ headsets to direct them to certain parts of the teaching and may view thumbnail images of what each student is seeing.

– Canada’s Queens University and SimforHealth have partnered with HTC to open a VR training facility for medical students to help them get the experience of real-time operations in an immersive VR environment. HTC Vive offers stimulation of a wide range of clinical situations in a VR environment.

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Virtual Reality(VR) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Virtual Reality(VR) Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

