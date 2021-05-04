Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Emerging Trends, New Innovations and Technology 2021 to 2025 Virtual reality (VR) in the gaming market was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 42.50 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 32.75% over the forecast period, 2020 - 2025.

The Global Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Report Forecasts 2021 – 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of key player’s strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which include drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Virtual Reality In Gaming Market: Oculus VR (Facebook Technologies LLC), HTC Vive, Nintendo Co Limited, Microsoft Corporation, among others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2020 – Apple Inc. acquired NextVR, a startup that provides sports and other content for virtual-reality headsets. The acquisition will help Apples development of VR and AR headsets with accompanying software and content.

– February 2020 – Facebook has acquired Bay Area VR studio Sanzuru Games. The acquisition will help Facebook to explore the VR game studios, as Sanzuru Games has created a total of four titles for the Oculus Rift, including Asgards Wrath and Marvel Powers United VR. Also, it has made a number of titles on console and mobile systems, releasing games structured around their own IP alongside licensed titles for properties like Sonic and Spyro.

Market Overview:

– VR gaming involves a 3D environment that enables the user on a computing device with the help of a mouse, touch screen, other components to feel the physical presence in the game settings. The various accessories associated with the VR technology such as virtual reality headsets, wrap-around display screens, virtual reality rooms equipped with wearable computers, and sensory components enables gamers to interact, view and move around the objects in the game setting. According to a worldwide survey of technology company executives, startup founders, investors, and consultants, 59% of respondents believe gaming will dominate the investment directed to the development of VR technology.

– Moreover, VR gaming provides interaction and communication to gamers in the game environment, which is attracting more children’s and gamers, thus driving the growth of the market. According to 3Dinsider, moe than 64% of active VR users believes that gaming has the biggest potential to benefit from advances in VR technology.

– Further, the market is creating various jobs related to VR gaming, such as game designers, producers, programmers, artists, as well as business, sales, and marketing roles. According to 3Dinsider, between 2015 and 2018, job postings for designers, programmers, and artists for VR games have risen, accounting for 93%.

– VR headset is gaining traction across the market due to its specific application for games such as HTC Vive and the PlayStation VR. For instance, in March 2019, Sony announced it had sold more than 4.2 million PlayStation VR headset worldwide.

– With the recent outbreak of the COVID-19, the market for VR gaming is witnessing a significant increase in adoption as most of the country’s have enforced lockdown, and people are spending their time on VR gaming amid this lockdown.

– Many VR gaming providers, such as HTC Viveport, are giving many features to make people stay at home and play them instead of going out. For instance, Viveport Infinity’s annual subscription is 75% off, taking it down from USD 107.88 per year to USD 27.

– In April 2020, UTSA researchers launched the first worldwide Accessibility VR Game Jam, which is accessible to gamers with disabilities. But due to COVID-19, they worked to quickly to migrate the game jam to an online-only environment.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Virtual Reality In Gaming market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

