 Virtual Private Network  Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., NetMotion Software Inc., Radio IP Software Inc., IBM Corporation

The report titled “Virtual Private Network Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The virtual private network market was valued at USD 26.22 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 63.09 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Virtual Private Network Market: Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., NetMotion Software Inc., Radio IP Software Inc., IBM Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Limited, Golden Frog GmbH, Avast Software S.R.O., CyberGhost S.A. (Kape Technologies PLC), Array Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc.

Industry News and Developments:

– October 2018 – Mozilla announced its partnerships with ProtonVPN to offer VPN services to security-conscious Firefox users. This partnership will strengthen its product portfolio and generate additional revenue sources to increase its profitability.

– September 2018 – Cisco and Jio announced an extension of their partnership to tap an INR 500 billion enterprise market. Jio has created a complete greenfield Internet Protocol or IP-backed network based on VoLTE technology, and its partnership with Cisco will include IP/MPLS, data center, integrated mobile core, service provider Wi-Fi, contact center, security, and enterprise IT.

Market Overview:

– The significant factor responsible for driving the growth of the VPN market is the increasing adoption of VPN solutions across various industry verticals.

– Significant rise in the number of cyber-attacks and surge in demand for cloud-based security solutions is expected to boost the virtual private network market over the forecast period.

– Due to the emergence of trends, such as BYOD, there is a growth of the VPN market. VPN helps organizations to encrypt their data on the employees device. It also scans devices for malware to shield the company’s sensitive data from any unauthorized access.

– For instance, Cisco, in a survey, reported that 69% of the IT decision-makers favored BYOD as an optimistic addition to workplace policy as it translates into saving workers time. In the US IT sector, it was estimated that in the past three years (2016-2018), BYOD adoption witnessed an increase of 44.42%.

– The high price of the mobile virtual private network is responsible for hampering the growth of the VPN market. VPN makes the operations more efficient. For instance, Brown Bear Corporation (dealing in manufacturing, utility applications, and environmental applications) makes use of the VPN by allowing the Supervisory staff to connect via VPN to the office or the brown bear store to increase the management efficiency and reduce the drive time.

Key Market Trends

MPLS Expected to Have Significant Growth

– Due to the growing expansion of enterprises globally, there is a need for secure connectivity among different business units and effective means for data management, which will further boost the adoption of MPLS networks. MPLS offers excellent quality of service in terms of avoiding packet loss and keeping a business’s most crucial traffic flowing.

– Around 79% MNCs have network management as a critical concern for a CIO and the enterprises push the adoptions of networks that are scalable, secure, and flexible enough to accommodate the vast expanding array of services. Around 63% of MNCs opt for outsourcing, including buying managed network and telecom services to achieve overall cost savings and focus on core business competencies.

– The declining ATM/frame-relay is expected to foster the MPLS VPN growth. Businesses are leveraging on MPLS VPN services, as they help them prioritize applications, such as voice over internet protocol (VoIP), by class for service. Additionally, they eliminate the need for specific VPN tunneling, thus, reducing the latency of inter-site transfer.

North America Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– North America region is expected to hold a significant market share for this market. United States is fed by the increasing rate of cybercrime, presence of strong demand due to its service and I.T. led industry pattern and demand for high-end services and privacy.

– The increasing number of cyber-attacks on enterprises across various business verticals are responsible for the growth of this market. This encourages organizations to implement VPN solutions to shield their company resources from unsanctioned access. There is a huge demand for VPN due to the increasing rate of cybercrime, which is propelling the market growth.

– According to Forbes, around 31% of the organizations in the United States have experienced cyber-attacks on operational technology infrastructure in 2017 and due to this reason organizations are adopting secure and advanced solutions to protect their data.

– Further, a recent report, revealed that 74% of Operational Technology organizations experienced a data breach in 2018. One of the primary reasons being only two third os the organisations surveyed have partial cyber security visibility into operational technology.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Virtual Private Network market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Virtual Private Network Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

