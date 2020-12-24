Virtual Power Plant Market Overview, Leading Players, Growth and Future Scope

The increasing power outages in several countries such as India, Nigeria, and Indonesia, on account of acute power shortages in these countries because of the ageing and inadequately equipped power infrastructure, is another important factor responsible for the ballooning development of virtual power plants. Due to these factors, the value of the global virtual power plant (VPP) market is expected to increase from $1,975.1 million to $5,510.2 million from 2017 to 2023. The market is also predicted to progress at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

Owing to the rising need for high and regular supply of energy in various industrial, residential, and commercial applications and for the operation of electric vehicles, the development of virtual power plants will skyrocket across the globe over the next few years. Amongst these, the electric vehicles will observe the fastest growth in the demand for virtual power plants during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the large-scale deployment of electric vehicles across the world and the resultant surge in the requirement of a well-established electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Globally, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is expected to register the fastest growth in the adoption of virtual power plants during the forecast period, due to the development of multiple renewable power projects in the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. These countries have been traditionally dependent on the conventional sources of energy such as oil, gas, and coal for power generation but since the last few years, there has been a huge increase in the need for renewable energy there, due to the pollution caused by the large-scale use of the conventional energy sources.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Technology

Demand response

Supply side

Mixed asset

By Consumer

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Electric vehicles

Geographical Analysis