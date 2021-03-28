Virtual Power Plant Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
The global virtual power plant market was valued at $762 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $4,587 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 25.9% from 2017 to 2023. Virtual Power plant (VPP) comprises of a multitude of decentralized, grid-connected energy units installed as an integrated component for flexible electricity production. The number of distributed resources are centrally controlled and managed as part of an interrelated network.
Rise in demand for renewable energy in power generation sector, changes in dynamic of power grids from centralized to distributed, and moderating costs and easy accessibility of energy storage drive the growth of the virtual power plant market. However, health concerns over high frequency human exposure of electromagnetic and radio waves hamper the potential of the market for different end users. Conversely, emerging shift toward electric vehicles and promotion of intelligent office buildings and smart grids, is expected to create opportunities in the market.
The global virtual power plant market is segmented based on technology, end user, and geography. By technology, it is classified into distribution generation, demand response, and mixed asset. Based on end user, it is divided into commercial, industrial, and residential. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30933
In 2016, North America occupied the highest market share, followed by Europe. The U.S. is expected to account for around half of the share of the global market by 2023, and is expected to witness substantial growth in the emerging countries such as China, South Korea, and Australia. The prominent players in the global virtual power plant market focus on product development and agreement as their key strategies to gain significant market share.
The key players profiled in the report are as follows
ABB Ltd.
AGL Energy
AutoGrid Systems, Inc.
Comverge, Inc.
Enbala Power Networks
EnerNOC, Inc.
General Electric Company
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric SE
Limejump Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the global virtual power plant market.
In-depth analysis of market is conducted and estimations for key segments from 2016 to 2023 are provided.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided.
Market share for all segments with respect to each geographical segment is detailed in the report.
Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provides a competitive outlook of the global industry trends.
Virtual Power Plant Market Key Segments:
By Technology
Distribution Generation
Demand Response
Mixed Asset
By End User
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Denmark
Finland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30933