Virtual Meeting Software Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Virtual meeting software refers to real-time interaction of employees on a software platform, which takes place with the help of internet using integrated video, chats tools audio, and application sharing systems. In addition, virtual meeting software helps individuals share data and information in real-time without being physically located together. Various companies across the globe are adopting virtual meeting software to increase productivity of employees to save time and resources of the company. Furthermore, different industries have used virtual meeting software as their daily communication tool to interact with their customers, employees, and partners in an effective and convenient way.

Rise in adoption of virtual meeting software among corporate and government organizations and rise in number of virtual meeting software providers across the globe are key driving forces of the virtual meeting software market. In addition, surge in adoption of technologies, such as facial recognition to detect and authenticate meeting participants propels growth of the market. However, high software and hardware cost associated with virtual meeting software is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the market to a certain extent. On the contrary, integration of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based technology are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The global virtual meeting software is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is divided into solution, and service. On the basis of deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is divided BFSI, education, IT & telecom, government & public, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, oil & gas, others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1538

The key players profiled in the virtual meeting software include Adobe, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lifesize, Inc., LogMeIn, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Ring Central, Inc. and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of global virtual meeting software forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global market is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Education

– IT & Telecom

– Government & Public

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Oil & Gas

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1538

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Adobe

– Avaya Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Google LLC

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Lifesize, Inc.

– LogMeIn, Inc

– Microsoft Corporation

– Ring Central, Inc.

– Zoom Video Communications, Inc.