Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast Report 2020-2027

The virtual infrastructure manager market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.60% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 4,846.60 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on virtual infrastructure manager market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in the demand for the service from the end user industries is escalating the growth of virtual infrastructure manager market.

Virtual infrastructure manager refers to software that is being highly deployed by most of the Infrastructure-as-a-service providers for ensuring their physical and virtual resources are working smoothly. These services assist in enabling enterprises to build full lifecycle management of hardware and software with the purpose of controlling and managing NFV infrastructure, storage and network resources.

The rise in demand for the service as it offers several advance features such as optimized performance and virtualized infrastructure life cycle management acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of virtual infrastructure manager market. The increase in the utilization of the virtual infrastructure manager in order to manage wide range of virtual IT resources across multiple physical servers to offer centralized administration of virtual resources by creating, storing and patching accelerate the virtual infrastructure manager market growth. The growing demand of virtual infrastructure manager for unified and virtual infrastructure monitoring and rise in acceptance of advanced services and technologies among industries further influence the virtual infrastructure manager market. Additionally, rapid industrialization and digitization, expansion of enterprises, surge in investments and rise in need for enhancing workforce efficiency positively affect the virtual infrastructure manager market. Furthermore, research and development for acquiring advanced and innovative solutions extend profitable opportunities to the virtual infrastructure manager market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, issues with the tracking physical machines and virtual machine are expected to obstruct the virtual infrastructure manager market growth. Limited skilled professionals are projected to challenge the virtual infrastructure manager market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market Scope and Segmentation:

The virtual infrastructure manager market is segmented on the basis of services, deployment and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of services, the virtual infrastructure manager market is segmented into professional services and support services.

On the basis of deployment, the virtual infrastructure manager market is segmented into on-premises and IaaS.

On the basis of end-user, the virtual infrastructure manager market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom and others.

Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

Leading Key Players Operating in the Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market Includes:

The major players covered in the virtual infrastructure manager market report are Ericson Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd, Cisco, NetApp, Enterprise Management Associates, Inc., Broadcom, SevOne, Fujitsu Ltd., Avaya Inc., FUJITSU, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Ciena Corporation, Mpirical Limited, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

