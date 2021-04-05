Virtual Fitting Room Market – Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players and Growth Analysis
The rising penetration of the internet and smartphones is boosting the popularity of online shopping around the world. As per the UNCTAD, which is the United Nation’s trade and development body, online sales generated a revenue of $25.6 trillion in 2018, which was a rise of around 8% from the previous year’s revenue. Furthermore, the total e-commerce sales revenue, that included business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) sales, was nearly 30% of the worldwide gross domestic product (GDP) in that year.
A major factor driving the progress of the virtual fitting room market is the increasing usage of mobile phones across the world. As per the GSM Association, there were nearly 5.2 billion unique smartphone subscribers all over the globe at the end of 2019. This number was almost 67% of the worldwide population. Moreover, this number is predicted to grow to 5.8 billion by 2025 or 70% of the total population of the world in that year.
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings