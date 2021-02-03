Virtual Event Platforms Market Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities to 2027 – Cvent, EventMobi, Hopin, Hubilo, InEvent, Pathable, Remo.co, ubivent, vFairs, Whova

In-depth study of the Global Virtual Event Platforms Industry that helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the Virtual Event Platforms market.

Virtual event platforms are used to plan, promote, and execute online events. The growing adoption of VR and AR technologies across businesses, heavy dependency on virtual platforms for conducting virtual meetings and conferences is booming virtual event platforms market growth. Growing digitalization and increase in the work-from-home (WFH) policy due to COVID-19 is also triggering the demand for the virtual event platforms market.

The growing number of online events, lectures, meetings, trade fairs, and conferences to deal with the pandemic are booming the virtual event platforms market growth. Further, a rise in the use of virtual event platforms in enterprises to communicate frequently is also influences the growth of the virtual event platforms market. The increasing popularity of UCaaS (Unified Communication as a Service) among education institutes, corporates, and various other organizations is expected to fuel the virtual event platforms market growth over the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Virtual Event Platforms market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Virtual Event Platforms market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Virtual Event Platforms market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Cvent Inc.

EventMobi (5Touch Solutions Inc.)

Hopin

Hubilo Technologies Inc.

InEvent, Inc.

Pathable, Inc.

co

ubivent GmbH

vFairs LLC

Whova Inc.

The “Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Virtual Event Platforms market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Virtual Event Platforms market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Virtual Event Platforms market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global virtual event platforms market is segmented on the basis of solution, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as trade show organizers, event management agencies, corporates, academic organizations, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Virtual Event Platforms market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Virtual Event Platforms Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Virtual Event Platforms market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Virtual Event Platforms market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

