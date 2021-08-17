Virtual Data Room Market Report 2021-26: Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Virtual Data Room Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global virtual data room market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2021-2026.

A virtual data room (VDR) is an online repository of sensitive and confidential organizational data and documents. It is a centralized information storage facility used for storing and sharing information securely during mergers and acquisitions, asset management, auditing, fundraising, bankruptcy and organizational restructuring. It is usually deployed on-premises or on the cloud. In comparison to the traditionally used physical data rooms, VDRs enable multiple potential bidders, are more cost-effective, secured and reliable. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, telecommunication and information technology (IT).

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global virtual data room is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of cloud computing solutions for managing organizational data. Small and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly using cloud-based VDR solutions for exchanging confidential documents and information among businesses and legal agencies. These solutions also offer enhanced scalability, adaptability, and convenient deployment. Moreover, the widespread adoption of VDRs for storing information related to biomedical trials, medical equipment and patient information is contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the emergence of blockchain technology for enhancing VDR security, along with significant growth in the IT infrastructure, are favoring the market growth.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Business Function:

Marketing and Sales

Legal

Finance

Workforce Management

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecommunications

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Ansarada Pty Ltd.

Brainloop AG (Diligent Corporation)

CapLinked

Citrix Systems Inc.

Datasite Global Corporation

DealRoom Inc.

EthosData

Firmex Inc

FORDATA sp. z o.o.

iDeals Solutions Group

Intralinks Holdings Inc. (SS&C Technologies)

SecureDocs Inc.

ShareVault (Pandesa Corporation),

SmartRoom (BMC Group).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

