Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Next Big Thing | Intel Corporation, Qosmos, AT&T, Inc, NEC Corporation

Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market is valued approximately at USD 1283.09 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Virtual CPE is a means of delivering network services such as routing, firewall security and virtual private network connectivity to businesses through the use of software rather than dedicated hardware devices. By virtualizing CPE, providers will significantly simplify and speed service delivery, securely customize and control equipment, and enable consumers to request new services or change current ones on demand. The growing need for accessibility, rising demand for virtual networking technology and facilities such as such as virtual LANs (VLANs) and containers such as virtual machines (VMs) Network storage devices, as well as changing traffic dynamics and increasing network complexities, are rising the acceptance of V-CPE across end-users. V-CPE offers upgraded physical networking facilities that can be converted into common virtual services that are accessible from anywhere without the need of any networking equipment. The concept of virtual infrastructure has reduced the hardware dependence of enterprises and minimized the cost of networking infrastructure. However, security and reliability concerns related to virtual architecture and lack of skilled workforce and limited knowledge among end-users are limiting the growth of V-CPE solutions on the market. The application of V-CPE in the education sector transforms the education system by providing the benefits of virtualization technology such as online programs, group discussions and information exchange are made possible through virtualization technology. With the education system moving from classroom learning to learning through computers and universities integrating content into their existing networking or IT courses, V-CPE solutions enable the education sector to manage educational programs and university data efficiently. However, high initial cost associated with virtual CPE solutions coupled with Security and reliability concern related to virtual architecture may act as a hindrance to the market growth. Various service providers of virtual CPE are adopting the strategy of product launch to gain competitive edge over other players operating in the marketplace. For instance, In June 2016, IBM expanded its suite of semantic interface applications for Network functions virtualization (NFV) and consumer premises. The company launched IBM Spectrum Computing, built to extract maximum value from results, to automate high-performance analytics or machine learning.

The regional analysis of global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices across industries in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, industries such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, transport and logistics, and agriculture are expected to lead the market and industrial IoT.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Key Segments Studied in the Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market

Key players: Intel Corporation, Qosmos, AT&T, Inc, NEC Corporation, Orange Business Services, Verizon Wireless, Cisco Systems, Inc, Ericsson AB, International Business Machines Corporation, Dell, Inc

Market Segmentation: by Deployment (Classic CPE Model, and Cloud Hosted CPE Model), By Service (Professional Service and Managed Service), By Application (Residential Application and Enterprise Application), By Solution (Security and Compliance, Virtual Equipment Solution, and Infrastructure Management)

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as R&D plans, M&A completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

Key Market Features in COVID-19 Outbreak:

The report highlights market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Market Highlights & Approach

The report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

