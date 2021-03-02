Virologist Drosten: share of more contagious variants is growing | Free press

The Corona variety, which was initially discovered in Great Britain, is also spreading in this country. And according to Charité’s chief virologist, it will spread even further.

Berlin (dpa) – Virologist Christian Drosten estimates the proportion of Corona variant B.1.1.7 discovered in Great Britain in infections in Germany at about half.

The proportion of these more contagious mutants will continue to rise, which is inevitable, said Berlin Charité’s chief virology in the podcast “Coronavirus Update” at NDR-Info. In Great Britain there are now only remnants of other variants, B.1.1.7 is completely dominant. The measures there are stricter, so Drosten.

New data on the distribution of variants is expected this week from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Last week, laboratories talked about a 30 percent share of B.1.1.7 in samples. Initial studies also indicate that the mutant is more likely to cause serious illness. Their better transferability is considered a high risk of detachment.

After months of lockdown, there are signs of further opening steps in Germany – depending on the regional contamination rate and with an “emergency brake”. In principle, the lockdown will be extended to March 28, also because of the danger of the new virus variants.

