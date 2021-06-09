Virginiamycin Market Size 2020 with CAGR Value, Top Countries Data, Challenges, Business Opportunities

Virginiamycin is an antibiotic, which was marketed for vancomycin resistant enterococcus in the U.S. in 1999. It is also used in the agriculture sector specifically in livestock to accelerate the growth of animals and prevent and treat infections. Virginiamycin is a mixture of two principle components of virginiamycin M1 and virginiamycin S1. Virginiamycin controls microbial growth within lumen of gastrointestinal tract by disrupting bacterial protein synthesis.

Virginiamycin can also be used as a growth stimulator as it optimizes the absorption and metabolism of nutrients. It also improves the state of small intestine epithelium and inhibits the growth of harmful toxins and metabolites by gut organisms. Virginiamycin is used for the treatment of necrotic enteritis in broiler chickens — a common fatal gastrointestinal disease in poultry.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are focused launching new products to address limited availability of Virginiamycin and to enhance their market share. This in turn is expected to augment the market growth. For instance, in January 2019, Phibro Animal Health Corp. announced that its virginiamycin medicated feed additive received regulatory approval by Veterinary Drugs Directorate (VDD), Health Canada, for use in beef cattle. According to Phibro Animal Health Corp., V-max (virginiamycin) is approved for the reduction of incidence of liver abscesses in cattle fed in confinement.

In developing countries there is rapid increase of demand for livestock. In developed countries, demand for livestock is stagnating. Increasing demand for livestock due to growing human population is expected to boost growth of the market. Increasing livestock production leads to high demand for animal feed.

The market can be segmented into:

On the basis of animal:

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Horse

Others

On the basis of application:

Necrotic enteritis

Coccidiosis

Growth Stimulation

Feed Additive for Cattle and Poultry

On the basis of distribution channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Key players operating in the global virginiamycin market include, Hongcong Xinrunde Chemical Co., Ltd, Xiamen ShengLang SaiChuang Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Manus Aktteva Biopharma, Alfanzyme, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis, Elanco, Virbac, Ceva, and Vetoquinol.

The chapters covered in the research report are as follows:

Chapter 1, 2: Targets of the Global Virginiamycin Market, encompassing market introduction, product images, market summary, and development scope.

Chapter 3, Chapter 4: Global Market Competition, Sales Volume, and Market Profit by Manufacturer.

Chapters 5, 6, 7: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Exports, Imports by Regions such as USA, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan. From 2015 to 2024, we conduct regional market research based on regional sales rate and market share.

Chapters 8, 9, 10: Global Market Analysis by Application, Cost Analysis, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributor/Trader

Chapters 11, 12: Market Information and Research Conclusions, Appendix and Data Sources.

The market report also primarily identifies additional useful and useful information about the industry, including the Virginiamycin market development trends analysis, return on investment, and feasibility analysis. Additionally, SWOT analysis is distributed in the report to analyze the growth of key global market players in the Virginiamycin market industry.

In addition, the research report investigates:

Competitors and manufacturers in the global market

By product type, application and growth factor

Industry status and outlook for major applications / end users / usage areas

