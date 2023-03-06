Virginia airport TSA checkpoint X-ray machine accidentally scans traveler’s pet: ‘cat-astrophic mistake’

Norfolk, Virginia, Transportation Safety Administration, or TSA, brokers have been in for a shock final week after a passenger put their pet cat by means of the checkpoint X-ray machine.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein posted concerning the incident on Twitter on Friday.

“Simply whenever you thought it was secure to convey your pet on a visit…A traveler left their pet in its journey carrying case at a @TSA checkpoint this morning at @NorfolkAirport,” Farbstein tweeted. “Consideration pet homeowners: Please don’t ship your pet by means of the X-ray unit. Cat-astrophic mistake!”

A follower noticed the spokesperson’s tweet and requested if the cat is OK, to which Farbstein replied, “Yep.”

Each the traveler and the cat have been required to undergo the TSA screening the right manner after the TSA brokers noticed the X-ray picture.

Farbstein mentioned the right option to undergo safety is by eradicating the cat from the journey bag.

She additionally tweeted a video posted to Instagram by the TSA concerning the correct option to journey with a pet by means of the TSA checkpoint, including that vacationers with cats can request or not it’s screened in a personal room, simply in case the proprietor has an escape artist of their fingers.

The Instagram video begins out with a picture of the cat’s X-ray with the phrases, “Don’t do that,” beneath.

It then exhibits a person take away his canine from a pet service and stroll by means of the TSA checkpoint.