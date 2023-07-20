Viral Video of Sexual Assault in India Renews Attention on Manipur

It took greater than two months for phrase of the surprising sexual assault to unfold, partly as a result of the web within the area had been shut down.

This more and more frequent tactic of limiting the circulate of data has been a part of the Indian authorities’s response to bloody ethnic clashes within the northeastern state of Manipur, the place for a number of weeks, two communities have basically been at warfare over entry to authorities advantages.

So when a video — exhibiting two ladies being paraded bare and assaulted in Manipur — went viral on Wednesday in India, it shocked the nation, additional infected tensions and introduced renewed consideration to a battle that has left greater than 130 folks lifeless, and over 35,000 displaced.

It additionally led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi making his first public feedback in regards to the scenario within the state. “This incident of Manipur which has come to gentle, for any civilized society, it’s a shameful incident,” he said on Thursday. It was, he added, an “insult” that “is of your entire nation.”