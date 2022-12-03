Viral TikTok of young woman dancing the night away is hurting our backs

Saturday night time’s alright for preventing, in response to Sir Elton John, however one younger girl in Asia is dancing like no one is watching.

A 43-second clip, initially posted TikTok person @Dfggujkjjj, reveals the girl getting down on the dance flooring by thrusting her arms and hips backwards and forwards into the air. She even twerks at one level, as different girls in attendance discover and snort.

The video seems to have been taken down from the person’s web page, however the captions written below different clips on their account seem like in Thai. However some customers imagine the dance was recorded in Laos.

The girl’s enthusiastic dance strikes have since gone viral, with over 376,000 views on the time of this writing, after person @sandraj2020 reposted the video on their web page.

Many discovered her strikes entertaining and relatable.

“All the time the quiet ones,” one person joked.

“All of the pent up feelings got here out in only one night time,” one other wrote.

One viewer in contrast her dance to Wednesday’s in Netflix’s new Addams Household collection.

Featured Picture by way of @Dfggujkjjj

