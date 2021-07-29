Violet Ornatos will operate in Porto in September

The band is one of the new confirmations of the North Music Festival that will be held in Alfandega do Porto.

The band celebrates 30 years of career.

Ornatos Violeta will celebrate 30 years of her career with a concert on September 30th in Alfândega do Porto at the North Music Festival. It takes place on the first day of the event, which also features performances by Linda Martini, ZEN, Paus, Paraguaii and Pedro da Linha.

The North Music Festival runs until October 2nd and also features shows from One Republic, The Script, Waterboys, Moullinex and Xinobi. The Deftones were scheduled to perform on October 30th, but the American band canceled their performance.

The main program is complemented by boat trips on the Douro with a DJ, a sunset stage with DJ sets, jam sessions, vineyards and a restaurant area for street food. Day tickets cost 50 euros, while the general ticket has a limited advance sale of 90 euros. They are available on the official website.