Violence in Jerusalem raises concerns about escalation | Free press

Jerusalem (dpa) – Following violent clashes in Jerusalem, concerns about an escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians are growing.

On Monday, serious clashes erupted again on the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif / The noble sanctuary) in the ancient city. Outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, police used stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets on stones throwing Palestinians. Palestinian rescue workers spoke of more than 300 injured. Nearly two dozen officers were injured, according to police.

The military wing of the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas issued an ultimatum to Israel on Monday. A spokesperson for the organization in Gaza called on Israel to withdraw all police officers and settlers from the Temple Mount and from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem by 6:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. CET). In addition, all Palestinians arrested in the recent clashes should be released. It’s a warning.

Fearing new rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, media reports have opened public air-raid shelters in several cities in the south of the country. In addition, the routes of international flights from Ben Gurion Airport have been moved further north. The Kan station reported that they also need to be prepared for possible missile attacks in the greater Tel Aviv area.

The situation in the West Bank and in the Arabian-influenced eastern part of Jerusalem has been tense since the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Many Palestinians are angry that police have cordoned off parts of the old city to prevent rallies. In addition, some Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah district are threatened with deportation by the Israeli authorities. This exacerbated tensions. Last weekend, there were clashes with numerous wounded people every night in the east of the city.

Militant Palestinians from the Gaza Strip have also recently fired several missiles at the Israeli border area. Israel closed the Erez border crossing into the Palestinian territory and the fishing zone in front of it. Fearing escalation, the army wanted to move more troops to the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the security cabinet on Monday afternoon for deliberations, according to a spokesman. According to the army, the roads along the border with the Gaza Strip should be blocked. The military also announced it would suspend the “fire truck” maneuver on Tuesday. It is his largest military exercise in three decades.

An incident in a street on the outskirts of the old city of Jerusalem heightened tensions on Monday: an Israeli driver rammed his car into a Palestinian after a group of Palestinians pelted his car with stones. Israeli police said the man had lost control of the car. The driver was then attacked by a crowd. An Israeli police officer shot into the air and forced the Palestinians to let him go.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the central issues in the Middle East conflict. Israel claims Jerusalem as “the eternal and indivisible capital” for itself. The Palestinians, for their part, are holding on to their claim to East Jerusalem as their capital.

Israel celebrated Jerusalem Day on Monday. The country celebrates the capture of the eastern part of Jerusalem, including the Old City, during the Six Day War in 1967.

A march started in the afternoon. After warnings that it could cause new tension, the route was changed. It no longer leads through the Damascus Gate and the Muslim quarter of the old city. Police had previously prohibited Jews from visiting the Temple Mount during the march. The end of Ramadan was expected no later than Thursday. Israel then hopes for reassurance.

Israelis and Palestinians blamed each other for the recent escalation. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said, “The State of Israel respects religious freedom and will continue to do so. However, he will not tolerate public order, sabotage or support for terrorism. A Netanyahu spokesman accused Palestinian militants of collecting stones in the Al-Aqsa Mosque to throw them at Israeli soldiers. Hussein al-Sheikh, adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, accused Israel of “storming” the Temple Mount .

International concern about the violence grew. “We urge both sides to make an urgent contribution now to de-escalate the situation,” federal government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin. Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas warned of the escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. “We can only ask all parties to de-escalate in this truly explosive situation,” the SPD politician said Monday after consulting EU colleagues in Brussels.

The US also expressed concern. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, according to a spokesman, urged Israel to exercise “maximum restraint”. According to official information, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah on Monday. Erdogan strongly condemned Israel’s “attacks in Jerusalem” and described them as “terror”. According to a report in the Times of Israel newspaper, the UN Security Council will consider the situation in Jerusalem.

The Temple Mount with the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aksa Mosque is of extraordinary importance to Jews and Muslims alike. It is the third holiest site in Islam. At the same time, there were two Jewish temples, the last of which was destroyed by the Romans in 70. The Western Wall is a remnant of that destroyed temple and the holiest site for the Jews.