Violence Between Israel and Islamic Jihad Outlasts Their Previous Clashes

Because the violence between the Israeli navy and Palestinian militants in Gaza stretched right into a fifth day on Saturday, Egyptian-led mediation efforts for a cease-fire had been unable to cease the combating, making this spherical of clashes among the many longest lately.

The combating has remained contained as a result of the militant group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has failed to attract in Hamas — the extra highly effective Islamic militant group that controls Gaza — or some other main faction. The Islamic Jihad fighters, alone on the battlefield, have suffered crushing blows.

Some consultants attribute the stamina of Islamic Jihad — which Israel, the US and lots of different Western international locations classify as a terrorist group — to the truth that, not like Hamas, it doesn’t bear any duty for Gaza’s largely impoverished inhabitants of greater than two million individuals. As an alternative, it’s targeted solely on its long-term objective of changing Israel with an Islamic state.

“It exists only for one objective: to struggle and ‘liberate’ the nation,” Zakaria al-Qaq, a Palestinian professional in nationwide safety based mostly in East Jerusalem, stated of Islamic Jihad.