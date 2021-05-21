Vinyl Chloride Monomer Market Size, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Increasing demand from the building and construction and electrical and electronics sector is driving the market for vinyl chloride monomer.

Market Size – USD 12.27 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – High application in PVC.

Reports and Data has recently published a Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer Market research report which is a 100+ paged report covering crucial statistical and analytical data spread through the entirety of the report and covers a comprehensive TOC on the Vinyl Chloride Monomer industry. The report is a systematic representation of the global Vinyl Chloride Monomer business sphere comprising of key features such as regulatory framework, trading rules, manufacturing and production, sales statistics, sales network, distribution channels, and revenue estimation. The research report is formulated with the aim to help the reader gain a clear understanding of dynamics of the Vinyl Chloride Monomer industry and enable them to make strategic decisions to gain robust foothold in the market.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

AGC Chemicals, Petroquimica Innovay, Ineos Styrolution, Occidental Chemical Corporation, DowDupont, LG Chem, BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries, Reliance Industries, and, Qatar Vinyl Company, among others.

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the market based on types and applications. It covers the demands for the types and application and provides an in-depth regional analysis.

Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Hydrochlorination of Acetylene Dehydrochlorination of Ethylene Dichloride

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) PVC Co-Polymer Resins

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Agriculture Healthcare Building & Construction Electrical and Electronics Others



Regional analysis of the market comprises key data about regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends in each region, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players on each region. It also offers a country-wise analysis as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Advantages of Vinyl Chloride Monomer Report:

Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

Extensive regional analysis of the Vinyl Chloride Monomer industry

Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

The report offers strategic recommendations to new entrants and vendors to gain a robust footing in the industry. Furthermore, the report offers key insights into overall industry outlook, product portfolio, revenue estimations, production supply and demand, growth trends, production and consumption patterns, strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborations, and key opportunities and growth prospects.

