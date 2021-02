Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2027

The Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Vinyl Acetate is a clear, colorless liquid with a faint ether-like odor. It is only sparingly soluble in water but readily soluble in many organic solvents such as ethyl acetate and ethanol. It is a highly flammable liquid. In the presence of water, it forms an azeotrope, which boils at 66 C under atmospheric pressure, that contains 92.7 % Vinyl Acetate.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market: Celanese, Dow Chemical, Kuraray, LyondellBasell and others.

Vinyl acetate is an essential raw material for manufacturing polymers such as polyvinyl alcohol and polyvinyl acetate. Polyvinyl acetate has excellent bonding properties which makes it an ideal application for paper coatings while polyvinyl alcohol high tensile strength, flexibility and resistance to grease, solvents and oil makes it suitable application for photosensitive coatings, textiles, packaging, etc. Growing application of vinyl acetate monomer in consumer and industrial products is increasing the demand in several industrial verticals.

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Ethylene Process

Acetylene Process

Ethylene process takes 96% market share in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.

Acetylene process obtains 4 percent market share in 2018.

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Adhesives

Chemical Intermediates

Coatings

Food

Plastics

Textiles

Other

Adhesives takes 35% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.

Chemicals only have 3.5% market share in 2018.

In 2018, coating’s market share is 27.3%.

The market share of food in 2018 is 11.2%.

Plastics obtain 13.3 percent market share in 2018, while it will grow fast in the coming years.

Textiles’market share in 2018 is 6.4%.

Others have 3.3% market share in 2018.

Regional Analysis For Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

Following are major Table of Content of Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market:

– Global Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Market competition by top Players

– Analysis by Regions

– Consumption by Regions

– Consumption, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

– Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

– Complete profiling and analysis of Players

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Global Market Forecast

– Global Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

