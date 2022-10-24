Vinland Saga Season 2 OP discussed by theme song music artist Anonymouz

Vinland Saga Season 2 will premiere on January 9, 2023. Pic credit score: MAPPA

The Vinland Saga Season 2 launch date might be on January 9, 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

Episode 1 will debut on TOKYO MX, BS11, and different stations (to be revealed at a later date). Vinland Saga Season 2 might be streaming worldwide on Netflix apart from China. Crunchyroll can also be streaming the second season internationally apart from in Asia.

The information was introduced on October 24, 2022, as beforehand hinted, by Twin Engine, the manufacturing firm behind Vinland Saga Season 1 (different firms within the anime manufacturing committee included Manufacturing I.G, Wit Studio, and Kodansha).

Accompanying the premiere date announcement was a brand-new trailer previewing the Vinland Saga Season 2 OP theme track “River” by Anonymouz.

Have a look:

TVアニメ「ヴィンランド・サガ」SEASON 2 オープニング・テーマ トレーラー/TV Anime「VINLAND SAGA」SEASON 2 Trailer with Opening Track

Netflix and Crunchyroll are streaming Vinland Saga Season 2. Beginning with the second season, manufacturing might be switching from WIT Studio to Studio MAPPA for additional productions.

Anonymouz feedback on the Vinland Saga Season 2 OP theme track

Anonymouz, a self-proclaimed “woman with no identify,” is a 20-year-old performer from Japan, who additionally occurs to be a fan of the Vinland Saga franchise.

She has provided commentary on her being chosen to carry out the OP theme track for Vinland Saga Season 2, stating that the primary time she noticed the (Vinland Saga) art work, her coronary heart was immediately moved.

Asserting the Vinland Saga Season 2 OP theme track artist Anonymouz. Pic credit score: Anonymouz official Twitter

Earlier than she even seen, says Anonymouz, she’d been already “engrossed on this planet of the art work”. Whereas writing the track, she was specializing in Thorfinn who “has misplaced his solely objective in life and flows into an unknown world, going through love and ache.”

“As I intertwined the sunshine and shadow that abide inside me, I put my feelings into this track. I really feel extremely honored to be a part of the work that I like a lot. It might be very good if everybody may take pleasure in “River” alongside the (Vinland Saga) sequence.”

Vinland Saga Season 2 solid and workers

Vinland Saga Season 2 will characteristic returning principal solid members, together with:

Yuto Uemura as Thorfinn

as Thorfinn Shunsuke Takeuchi as Einar

as Einar Kensho Ono as Canute

as Canute Mayumi Sako as Arnheid

as Arnheid Yu Hayashi as Olmar

as Olmar Hideaki Tezuka as Ketil

as Ketil Taiten Kusunoki as Thorgil

as Thorgil Fuminori Komatsu as Snake

as Snake Mugihito as Sverkel

as Sverkel Yoji Ueda as Leif

as Leif Akio Otsuka as Thorkel

Right here is the primary workers at Studio MAPPA:

Shuhei Yabuta — director

Abiru Takahiro — animation director, character designer

Hiroshi Seko — sequence composer

Yusuke Takeda — artwork director

Kentaro Ohnuki, Izumi Hirayabashi — co-art administrators (artboard artists for Season 1)

Satoshi Hashimoto — shade designer

Yuki Kawashita — images director

Yutaka Yamada —music composer

Minori Nishita will support Satoshi Hashimoto with shade design, whereas Kouhei Ogawa will function a 3DCG director (taking up from Mayu Takehana who carried out the position for Vinland Saga Season 1).

Vinland Saga anime sequence is predicated on the eponymous manga by Makoto Yukimura that’s being serialized in Kodansha’s Month-to-month Afternoon journal. The person chapters have been collected into 23 tankōbon volumes as of Could 2022.

Kodansha USA has licensed the manga sequence for an English-language launch.

Vinland Saga Season 1 aired in 2019 and gained the Anime of the 12 months Award on the 6th Anime Trending Awards in 2019. Vinland Saga Season 2 has followers excited, so keep tuned for additional bulletins!