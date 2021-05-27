Villains are entitled to a new collection of pop characters

At Disney there are not only princesses and superheroes, there are also villains, not beautiful, very charismatic villains and that is exactly what the American brand Funko wanted to emphasize in this news pop collection.

Disney villains are in the spotlight

Villains and villains are also present in the oldest Disney animated films, whether in Sleeping Beauty, in Peter Pan, in 101 Dalmatians or in Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs, there is always a nasty person who wants to spoil the party. Funko would like to highlight this with this new collection.

These figures are available in our shop from 12.49 euros with a window box.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP XL DELUXE URSULA – DISNEY VILAINS

Ursula is the big bad guy in the animated film The Little Mermaid. She is a sea witch and this Pop XL is beautiful. She depicts her with her evil and devious way of brewing a potion, accompanied by her two moray eels.

FUNKO POP WITCH QUEEN FIGURE – DISNEY VILLAINS

The witch queen is an iconic Disney character. She wants to get rid of the young and frail Snow White at all costs and this figure she puts on her throne.

In Snow White, the witch queen wants to be the most beautiful and she wants to kill Snow White. To achieve her goal, she brews a potion in front of her crow and her evil recipe book.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP MADAME DE TRÉMAINE – DISNEY VILLAINS

Pop Madame de Trémaine reminds us of the adventures of Cinderella, but above all of the malice she inflicted on her daughter-in-law. Haughty and cold, this figure looks just like him.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP DOCTOR FACILIER – DISNEY VILLAINS

In The Princess and the Frog there is the terrible Doctor Facilier and the character shows him practicing voodoo with a small human skull at his feet.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP CRUELLA D’ENFER – DISNEY VILAINS

Cruella d’Enfer is perfectly her first name as she plans to kill 101 Dalmatians to make a gorgeous fur coat. Loathsome loathsome, Pop perfectly transcribes his malice.

FUNKO POP XXL JUMBO EVIL DRAGON FIGURE – DISNEY VILAINS

Sleeping Beauty is a staple that Maleficent the Witch seeks to get rid of Princess Aurora in by enchanting her. What she didn’t know was that a Prince Charming would be a game changer. The Pop XL shows her as a dragon after her transformation to fight this famous prince.

FUNKO POP CAPTAIN HOOK FIGURE – DISNEY VILAINS

Peter Pan is a very beautiful story, and we remember the ugly Captain Hook who, without his knowledge, was very classy and terribly funny. Here it is in the pop version.