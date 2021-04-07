Village Underground Lisboa will open an academy for urban music

Skoola will be operating in the containers, buses and function rooms of the room in Alcântara from April 19th.

The room is in Alcântara.

Village Underground Lisboa will open an urban music academy on April 19th. The Skoola project is carried out all year round in the containers, buses and function rooms of the Alcântara room.

The gym is open every day of the week between 5pm and 8pm. There will be a number of coaches involved, such as musicians Batida and Karlon, journalist Rui Miguel Abreu (who will be the music advisor) and there will also be “moderators graduated from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama and the Escola Superior de Educação ”, ensures the Village Underground.

“Skoola is an academy where there is no teacher, from whom many people can learn, where the curriculum design combines old music with the new creative possibilities of technological development and where learning is based on the goals of each participant. It is a completely different model of non-formal education in which the young participant is at the center as the builder of their own knowledge, ”says the description of the project.

This academy emerged from the Acorde Maior project, a performance ensemble of 30 young people living in the Lisbon metropolitan area. There have been several editions of these creative exploration sessions with the help of mentors from musicians, and the success has been so great that the project is now permanent.

“The Polytechnic Institute of Lisbon is the partner responsible for defining the teaching-learning model to be implemented in the academy as well as for accompanying and monitoring its implementation, the training of teachers and the national and international scientific dissemination of the results Project. Learning is organized around three main axes linked by musical practice and based on the development of theoretical thinking: production and DJing; Creation and composition; Performance, ”Village Underground also said in a statement.

Intended to be a gym open to all, Skoola gives scholarships to students who cannot afford bikes or bootcamps to attend. Interested parties must be between 10 and 18 years old, reside in the Lisbon region and send an email to ola@nullskoola.pt with their name, age and information that they deem relevant to their musical tastes.