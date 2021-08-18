Vilar de Mouros celebrates 50 years of the festival with free concerts

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 18, 2021
0

Vilar de Mouros celebrates 50 years of the festival with free concerts

The actors will be David Fonseca, Rui Pregal da Cunha and Paulo Pedro Gonçalves as well as the band from the film “Variações”.

It takes place on August 28th with limited capacity.

In 1971 the first festival took place in Vilar de Mouros, often referred to as the “Portuguese Woodstock” (the American festival took place just two years earlier in 1969). It was an event of relative freedom with concerts by the likes of Elton John and Manfred Mann in the Estado Novo’s final years.

The 50th anniversary of this first edition will be celebrated in 2021 – although due to the pandemic it was not possible to hold a conventional festival in the sense of the organization. Nevertheless, the celebrations will take place on August 28th in the usual place.

David Fonseca, the band from the film “Variações”, Bunny Kills Bunny and the duo Rui Pregal da Cunha and Paulo Pedro Gonçalves (in DJ set format) are the names that will perform. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends after 10:30 p.m.

The shows are free and tickets can be picked up from Monday the 23rd at 11 a.m. at the tourist offices in Caminha and Vila Praia de Âncora (also from the Vilar de Mouros municipal council). The limit is two tickets per person.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 18, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Mark Wahlberg’s incredible physical transformation for his next role

Mark Wahlberg’s incredible physical transformation for his next role

July 20, 2021
Photo of Violent wave of protests in Iran against new internet law | free press

Violent wave of protests in Iran against new internet law | free press

July 28, 2021
Photo of Kramp-Karrenbauer calls on CDU to stay together | Free press

Kramp-Karrenbauer calls on CDU to stay together | Free press

January 15, 2021

Calema, Sara Tavares and Ana Moura will perform at the new multicultural festival in Lisbon

July 13, 2021
Back to top button