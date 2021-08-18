Vilar de Mouros celebrates 50 years of the festival with free concerts

The actors will be David Fonseca, Rui Pregal da Cunha and Paulo Pedro Gonçalves as well as the band from the film “Variações”.

It takes place on August 28th with limited capacity.

In 1971 the first festival took place in Vilar de Mouros, often referred to as the “Portuguese Woodstock” (the American festival took place just two years earlier in 1969). It was an event of relative freedom with concerts by the likes of Elton John and Manfred Mann in the Estado Novo’s final years.

The 50th anniversary of this first edition will be celebrated in 2021 – although due to the pandemic it was not possible to hold a conventional festival in the sense of the organization. Nevertheless, the celebrations will take place on August 28th in the usual place.

David Fonseca, the band from the film “Variações”, Bunny Kills Bunny and the duo Rui Pregal da Cunha and Paulo Pedro Gonçalves (in DJ set format) are the names that will perform. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends after 10:30 p.m.

The shows are free and tickets can be picked up from Monday the 23rd at 11 a.m. at the tourist offices in Caminha and Vila Praia de Âncora (also from the Vilar de Mouros municipal council). The limit is two tickets per person.