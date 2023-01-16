Vikings defense falters again to force quick postseason exit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings confronted loads of questions on their legitimacy as a contender within the NFC, the uncommon 13-win crew with a unfavorable level differential throughout the common season.

The supply of the doubt might be clearly traced again to a protection that completed second-to-last within the league in yards allowed, and their 31-24 wild card spherical loss to the New York Giants on Sunday was the ultimate and most painful piece of proof why.

Playoff beginner Daniel Jones handed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards to steer an unflappable efficiency by a Giants crew that was nowhere close to the NFL’s best offenses in 2022.

The tone was set the primary time the Giants touched the ball, after they went 85 yards in 5 performs for the tying rating — a 28-yard run round left finish on a fast pitch to Saquon Barkley. He knifed by way of a seam between his blockers and scampered all the way in which down the sideline untouched.

Then the Giants went 81 yards in 4 snaps, capped by a landing go by Jones to Isaiah Hodgins. The primary play of that drive was a 47-yard go to Darius Slayton, who sprung large open on the kind of crossing route the Vikings had been susceptible towards so typically this season with their two-high security scheme and beneath zones.

Jones took benefit of the sometimes deep drops by Vikings linebackers into their coverages to run free when he didn’t see anybody open. Normally he did, with Hodgins and Slayton particularly profitable at working these areas in the course of the sphere.

“Credit score to them: They’d some good scheme stuff,” linebacker Jordan Hicks stated. “We made some stable changes at halftime, added some strain, received after them a bit, however we let a stream come from them, and a pair drives and we fell quick — about one or two stops quick.”

The 17 speeding makes an attempt by Jones, together with kneel-downs, had been the second-most by a quarterback in a postseason sport, in line with Sportradar knowledge obtainable since 1948. Lamar Jackson ran the ball 20 instances for Baltimore in a loss to Tennessee on Jan. 11, 2020. Solely 13 quarterbacks in NFL historical past have rushed for extra yards in a playoff sport, per Sportradar.

When a protection is struggling so persistently to show the ball again over with out giving up a rating, the offense can discover itself within the unenviable place of getting to be excellent — and the Vikings weren’t fairly that Sunday.

They needed to punt on two what-could-have-been drives within the first half.

On third-and-1 at their very own 34, O’Connell known as a trick play that resulted in a 2-yard loss on a throwback go from Justin Jefferson to Kirk Cousins.

Then on second-and-3 at their very own 47, a wide-open Smith dropped a brief throw to the sideline earlier than one other incompletion.

The Vikings rallied as they’ve carried out so typically this season from two separate 10-point deficits, however when Greg Joseph made the tying subject purpose early within the fourth quarter they had been kicking themselves for not taking the lead. Cousins ran a profitable sneak on fourth-and-1 on the 15, however that was negated by a false begin on left sort out Christian Darrisaw.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell’s first yr — a 13-4 report to match the second-most regular-season wins in franchise historical past and an NFC North title that was clinched with three video games to go — was an unquestionable success. However O’Connell will face one in every of his most vital selections for 12 months Two subsequent week when he determines whether or not or to not carry again defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

“I believe Ed tried to do the perfect he might this yr throughout the board, putting in the protection and the scheme that we had type of manifested collectively and hoped it could come to life,” O’Connell stated. “He labored his absolute tail off, and his dedication to making an attempt to make some changes and enhance was there, every week, all season lengthy.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL