“Vikings” creator is preparing a new series for “The Great Gatsby”

Michael Hirst is a big fan of classic American literature. It seems that a new phenomenon is coming.

The new project after “Vikings”.

The name Michael Hirst is behind projects like “The Tudors” and “Vikings”, a series that recently started its sixth and final season and was broadcast on TVCine Action. It has now been announced what your next project will look like

Hirst will be responsible for a new adaptation of “The Great Gatsby,” a major work by F. Scott Fitzgerald published in 1925. Over the decades, the book has already earned various screen adaptations, including the 2013 adaptation by Baz Luhrmann. This time, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be a miniseries.

Hirst is an avid fan of “The Great Gatsby,” as the same publication points out. “It seems I have lived with Gatsby all my life, first teaching at school, then teaching at Oxford in the 1970s, and reading it up regularly over the years.” The new project is still in its early stages with no idea who will join the cast or when and where it will debut. What is certain is that Hirst will work with the writer’s descendants on the project.

The story takes place in the middle of the jazz era of the crazy 20s. Narrator Nick tells the story of the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his obsession with an old love.

The book received praise at the time of its publication, but it wasn’t until nearly two decades later, during World War II, that it became an inevitable classic in American literature. When Fitzgerald died in the late 1940s, a new cult grew around the work, so the book was proposed as one of the works the United States sent its soldiers to the frontlines in World War II.

At the end of the war, many of these veterans returned to civilian life and had access to higher education. From a lauded work to a minor cult phenomenon, the book would eventually become one of the best-studied works by the American Academy and a classic that has stood the test of time.