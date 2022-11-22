“Vik always wins something” – Fans congratulate Sidemen member Vikkstar123 for reaching OpTic Gaming’s $100,000 Warzone 2 tournament final

Followers have shared their response to Sidemen member Vik “Vikkstar123” reaching the grand finale of the primary notable Name of Responsibility: Warzone 2.0 event, organized by the American esports group OpTic Gaming with the prize cash set at a whopping $100K.

A number of distinguished streamers featured within the event, together with Dr DisRespect, DrLupo, CouRage, Aydan, Cloakzy, Symfuhny, and Nadeshot, all vying for the first-ever Warzone 2.0 event to supply a big money prize.

This can be a two-day occasion, with the second day set to be held later at present. Day 1 ended with Daltoosh & Cloakzy claiming victory. Vikkstar123, who was positioned 2nd, acquired loads of adulation from the gaming neighborhood for his efforts. One consumer mentioned:

“I swear Vik all the time wins one thing”

“Man’s nonetheless received it. Nice to have you ever again” – KSI amongst many to ship of their love for Vikkstar123

Though not knowledgeable esports participant by commerce, Vikkstar123 isn’t any slouch on the subject of gaming, extra exactly fight gaming. He was arguably among the many greatest gamers on the earth throughout Warzone’s preliminary launch. On the peak of lockdown, Vikkstar123 managed to win a number of Warzone Wednesdays.

With Warzone 2.0 now launched, followers can count on extra tournaments involving the Sidemen member. Vikkstar123, who was paired up with long-time gaming associate BennyCentral, managed to complete 2nd within the event. Reacting to his efficiency, KSI mentioned:

"Mans nonetheless received it. Nice to have you ever again"

OpTic Hitch, who was among the many two OpTic members to prepare the event, replied to Vik’s tweet by posting:

Lannan “Lazarbeam,” Australia’s largest creator and shut affiliate of Vik, took to the replies:

Listed here are another tweets within the replies:

What was the prize cash?

The primary day noticed $25K dished out to the ranked groups. The primary-placed duo consisting of Daltoosh and Cloakzy racked up $15K. Second-placed Vik and BennyCentral acquired $7K. The third-placed group, which consisted of Dr DisRespect and CouRage, acquired $3K.

For these questioning, DrLupo and Lvndmark completed fourth and Symfuhny and Nadeshot have been positioned within the high six.

Day 2 of OpTic’s Warzone 2.0 event

Day 2 of the 100K event options the “Champ Bracket.” The 32 groups will begin in a Swiss Format out of which 16 groups will advance to the following spherical. Among the many varied notable names which are concerned embrace the likes of 2Pac, Jukeyz, Skullface, and zColors, amongst others.

The event will be witnessed on the official Name of Responsibility Twitch web page. Particular streamers may also reside stream their video games.

