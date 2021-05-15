Vietnam Suture Market Research Report 2021: Covid 19 Impact Outlook, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Prospects & Forecast -2026

According to the new report published by Industry Research Place Vietnam Suture Market is valued at USD 12.06 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.85 Million by 2026 with the CAGR of 2.35 % over the forecast period.

Vietnam Suture Market in terms of Sales is valued at 1.44 K Units in 2020 and is anticipated to reach 1.58 K Units by 2026.

This report analyses the global market for Vietnam Suture . The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Read Full Report Here: https://industryresearchplace.com/industry-report/Vietnam-Suture—Market-Research-Report-2021-Covid-19-Impact-Outlook-Competitive-Landscape-Growth-Prospects–Forecast–2026/MjU3MDU1

Major Players of the Vietnam Suture Market

CPT�SUTURES Smith & Nephew Johnson and Johnson Covidien Integra Lifescience SMB Corporation Of India Dolphin Sutures Lotus Surgicals Riverpoint Medical Braun Melsungen AG Other

Vietnam Suture Market COVID-19 impact Analysis

Many health-care systems have reacted by cancelling or delaying elective surgical procedures. The downstream effects of these stays in diagnostic and therapeutic procedural care on public health are unidentified. The 2015 Lancet Commission on Global Surgery identified a profound gap in the availability of safe anaesthetic and surgical care in low- and middle-income countries, and estimated that 4.8 billion people lacked access to surgery at baseline before the pandemic. Although high-income countries are better able to absorb disruptions in surgical care, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on unmet surgical needs in low- and middle-income countries could be devastating. The course of recovery to baseline conditions following the pandemic may also be prolonged in low- and middle-income countries as a result of the depletion of health-care resources.

On 12 February, Vietnam and China agreed to reopen border crossings to ease congestion and normalize trade (Telegraph No. 224/CD-TTg dated 12 February 2020). Several border crossings in Quang Ninh, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Lang Son, and Ha Giang were reopened. However, backlogs remained and other border crossings remained closed.

From 26 February, Vietnamese passengers who traveled from the Republic of Korea would be quarantined for 14 d after entering Vietnam. Besides, Vietnam would reject foreigners who have visited or transited through Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk of South Korea, except for those entering Vietnam for business purposes (14 d quarantine is compulsory).

This report highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Vietnam Suture Market. By combining data from a range of industry sources, as well as predictive modeling and market trend analysis, we provide an evidence-based set of projections that will allow organizations to plan their strategies more effectively. The report gives in depth analysis of short term and long term impacts of epidemic on the industry.

The COVID 19 impact assessment of Vietnam Suture Market is divided into following sections:

Section1: Pre Lockdown

This part of the report looks at how market changed throughout early 2020, as the spread of COVID-19 intensified on different geographies.

Section2: During Lockdown

This part of the report collects data across the sector to know how people have responded to lockdown. It analyses the impact of the epidemic on the workforce in the industry and disruption in various regions and countries

Section3: Post Lockdown

This part of the report project what sector recovery could look like and summarizes ways in which the business landscape could shift.

Know More about COVID Impact on the Market: https://industryresearchplace.com/enquiry-now/MjU3MDU1

Market Segmentation

Types Absorbable Sutures Non-absorbable Sutures

Application Traumatic Wounds Surgical Wounds Burns Skin Ulcers



Read Free (85 Pages) Sample Report Online Here: https://industryresearchplace.com/viewsample/MjU3MDU1

Industry News

Vietnam’s first robotically assisted brain surgery a success

In February 2019, the People’s Hospital 115 in Ho Chi Minh City amazed medical experts with a successful brain operation using a system known as Modus V Synaptive II from Canada This state-of-the-art surgery tool cost US$2.3 million, and marked its host hospital as the pioneer in applying robotic assistance in neurosurgery. The equipment will aid the hospital’s staff with its 2,350 yearly neurological operations. On February 15, surgeons at the People’s Hospital 115 spent a mere 1.5 hours performing a successful brain tumor operation on a female patient from Tay Ninh, a province neighboring Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam Turning into Medical Tourism Destination for Dental, Cosmetic Care

Vietnamese officials hope medical tourists will emerge from the threefold increase in arrivals between 2010 and 2018. The key attractions: dentists and cosmetic surgery. Vietnam’s political stability, affordability of healthcare and the relatively high quality of certain types of medicine are driving the incipient trend already, country analysts say. Vietnam stands to join Asian peers such as Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan as magnets for medical tourism, yet charge less.

Vietnamese, Indian pharmaceutical enterprises have great opportunities in Viet Nam

In an effort to promote trade and investment in the pharmaceutical sector, the Embassy of India, International Investment Promotion Alliance, the Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises and Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Vafie) organised a seminar to connect experts and enterprises from the two countries. According to Indian experts, new regulations from various FTAs in Việt Nam brought opportunities and challenges to Indian pharmaceutical companies which could enjoy lower taxes in the industry compared with companies in European countries.

Report Coverage

An overview of the Vietnam Suture Market

In depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the global market

Vietnam Suture Market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2015 to 2026)

Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Vietnam Suture Market

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Important Questions Answered by Vietnam Suture Market Report

What is the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on the Vietnam Suture Market?

Which is mostly affected region, country?

Which is the current largest and fastest-growing region?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Vietnam Suture Market?

What are current factors affecting the growth of market?

What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

Within Vietnam Suture Market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

What are company challenges and essential success factors by market segment?

How company offerings and supply chain capabilities are shifting to meet emerging market needs?

About Industry Research Place

Industry research place offers you the best in class market research reports from top publishers. Our reports include credible source of expert insights and actionable solutions for enterprises to size their growth potentials. We partner with leading market analysis companies, research groups, consulting firms, institutes and individual publishers and consultants to provide you latest market findings.

Contact Us:

Mr. John Tailor

Call Us: + 1 408 8786876 US

Email us at sales@industryresearchplace.com

Follow Us on:

LinkedIn |Twitter

Speak to Analyst Click Here

Related Reports: