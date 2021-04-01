Vietnam Self-Storage Market Technological Trends And Opportunities 2021 To 2026 -KingKho Mini Storage, MyStorage, Saigon Storage

The Vietnam Self-Storage Market Report offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report also takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Vietnam Self-Storage investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Vietnam self-storage market is expected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Top Key Players in the Vietnam Self-Storage Market: KingKho Mini Storage, MyStorage, Saigon Storage, TITAN Containers, Extra Space Asia Corporate

Industry News and Updates:

– In December 2019, KingKho announced the availability of 1,000 square meters of additional storage units at the self-storage facility in Hanoi. The company has converted its 2nd floor of the facility into several dozens of self-storage units. With the help of these additional storage units, the company will meet customer demand with a reduced waiting time.

– In August 2019, MyStorage opened its first facility in District 2. In addition to its climate-controlled units and lockers, the company offers valet-style pick-up and delivery services by using complimentary plastic bins and luggage storage. This new facility expansion in Vietnam will give the company a competitive edge in the market landscape.

Market Overview:

-The self-storage industry is a sub-sector of the commercial real estate market. The growth in this industry is expected to be positive, during the forecast period, due to the trends of increased urbanization and improved economic outlook, which have led to new business growth. Although self-storage facilities are widely available in mature markets, such as the United States and western Europe, they remain a relatively new concept in Asian markets, such as Vietnam, the Philippines, etc.

– The prevailing trend in the e-commerce sector, of opening physical stores for pick-up and delivery, also supports the growth of the self-storage market. Along with the rising growth of the e-commerce sector across Vietnam, niche service demands like a climate-controlled environment and specialized spaces for sports equipment, also provide many growth opportunities to the Vietnam self-storage market.

– According to ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, approximately USD 1 billion has been poured into Vietnams e-commerce vertical over the last four years, reaching a record high in 2019. According to recent research by ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, Southeast Asias e-commerce sector will triple to USD 240 billion by 2023. The increasing investments in the e-commerce sector will drive the countrys adoption of self-storages.

– In 2019, Vietnams economy continued to observe fundamental strength and resilience supported by robust domestic demand and export-oriented manufacturing. According to the data provided by Worldbank, real GDP grew by about 7% in 2019, which is considered to be one of the fastest growth rates in the Asia Pacific region. The strong growth in GDP is one of the potential drivers for the Vietnam Self-storage market.

– Vendors in the market are employing social media to engage their customers and secure their leads across the sales funnel. Vendors in the market invest in automating their operations procedures to achieve significant profits, improved efficiency, and faster growth. The deployment of kiosks and online booking services for effective and quicker customer service is an example of this strategy.

– With its deep integration with the global economy, Vietnam has been hit significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemics health impact has not been as severe in Vietnam as in other countries due to proactive measures at the national levels. The macro-economic and fiscal framework remains resilient, with a reported GDP growth rate of 3.8% in the Q1 of 2020 (according to Worldbank). Vietnams economic growth is projected to slow down to 3-4% in 2020 compared to 6.5% pre-crisis projections. COVID-19 pandemic has also shown the need for more robust economic reforms to help the medium terms business recovery. As a result of the economic downturn, it will affect the adoption of self-storage solutions upto some extent.

– As the country has significantly managed the COVID-19 pandemic situation with precautionary measures, the self-storage vendors continue their businesses as usual. For example, KingKho Mini Storages Hanoi facility has opened to meet the customers typical storage demands.

Market Size Estimation:

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

