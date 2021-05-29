Vietnam reports new variant of the coronavirus | free press

According to official information, Vietnam has so far been practically spared from the corona virus. Now the government is reporting a new mutant. There must be similarities with two already known variants.

Hanoi (dpa) – According to official government information, a new variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in Vietnam.

According to state media reports, the communist-ruled country’s health minister, Nguyen Thanh Long, said the new variant had features of both the previously known British form and the Indian form. It is very easy to transfer, especially by air.

“The Ministry of Health was to announce the new coronavirus variant on the global genome map,” the newspaper “VnExpress” quoted the minister as saying in its online edition. In Vietnam, there are extremely few diseases compared to many other countries. The Southeast Asian country has so far registered 6,396 corona cases, but more than 3,000 since the end of April. 47 people died from or with the virus. Vietnam has about 100 million inhabitants.

