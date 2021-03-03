Vietnam Home Textile Market Set to Witness Massive Growth by 2025 | Damsan yarntex JSC, Everpia JSC, Phong Phu Corporation, Gilimex, Mirae JSC, Vinaem

Global Vietnam Home Textile Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information of the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Vietnam Home Textile market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

Vietnams home textile industry plays an important role in national socio-economic development of the country. Vietnams flourishing textile industry is increasing rapidly, which is making the country one of the most popular destinations in Asia for textile investment. Rapid urbanization, improved standard of living coupled with increasing spending power are some of the key factors anticipated to support revenue growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, increasing inclination towards modernizing the interior of the households is resulting in huge demand for home textile products such as bed sheets, pillows & covers, curtains, etc.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Damsan yarntex JSC, Everpia JSC, Phong Phu Corporation, Gilimex, Mirae JSC, Vinaem, Metiseko, Viet Tra Co.Ltd, hung thanh dat company, International Yarn Thread Company Limited

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Vietnam Home Textile market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Growth in Urbanization is Driving the Market

Vietnam home textile market is experiencing growth due to emerging young consumers and growing disposable incomes with the coming of the urbanization. Urbanization refers to the population shift from rural areas to urban areas. Rising levels of urbanization have resulted in an increasing number of new households being setup. Rising urbanisation trends owing to improve the standard of living of the population will also drive the growth of the market.

Growing Bed Linen Segment is Driving the Market

Bed linen includes pillow covers, bed covers, bed sheets and duvet cover. A key reason responsible for increased spending on bed linen is the growing awareness over the numerous physical and mental benefits offered by good sleeping. Factors driving the growth in the country include expanding retail networks, easy access to a range of products and increased demand for designer and luxury bed linen

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the Vietnam Home Textile Market. In terms of market share, some of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

Vietnam Home Textile Marketing Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Vietnam Home Textile market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Vietnam Home Textile market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Vietnam Home Textile Market report.

Note : All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

