Vietnam Home Furniture Market 2021 Competitive Insights – AA Corporation, Truong Thanh Furniture Corporation, Min Duong Furniture Corporation

Vietnam Home Furniture Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Vietnam Home Furniture Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355285/vietnam-home-furniture-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=IXXV

Top Leading Companies of Vietnam Home Furniture Market are AA Corporation, Truong Thanh Furniture Corporation, Min Duong Furniture Corporation, BO Concept, Tai Anh Import Export Company Limited, Woodnet, Duc Thanh Wood Processing JSC, Ashley Furniture Industries, Kaiser Furniture, Nitori Furniture, Hoang MOC Furniture, Cam Ha Furniture and others.

Key Market Trends:

Kitchen Furniture Segment

The kitchen furniture segment includes fitted kitchen units and other wooden furniture. The kitchen furniture segment is driven by increasing urbanization and remodeling of residential kitchens. Kitchen furniture and fixtures are gaining momentum, in terms of investments, with consistent growth in the hotel industry, which in turn, thrives on the rise in travel and tourism. Modular kitchen trends are also leading to higher investments in Kitchen furniture in the Vietnam Home furniture market.

Rise in Furniture Exports From Vietnam

Timber and furniture have become the sixth-largest export category in Vietnam, accounting for 6% of the world market share. In 2019, the total value of wood and wood product exports from Vietnamese enterprises 2,392 enterprises (Vietnamese-owned and FDI enterprises) amounted to USD10.647 billion, an increase of 19.5% from the past year. The United States was the top market for Vietnam’s wood and wood product. Also, the leading supplier continued to be China for wood and wood products with shipments being worth USD 656 million (26% of all wooden exports).

Regional Outlook of Vietnam Home Furniture Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355285/vietnam-home-furniture-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=IXXV

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Vietnam Home Furniture Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.