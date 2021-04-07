Vietnam Freight And Logistics Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario –Viettel Logistics Co. Ltd, Hai Minh Corp., Saigon Cargo Service Corporation (SCSC)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Vietnam Freight And Logistics Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Vietnam Freight And Logistics investments from 2021 till 2025.

Vietnam Freight And Logistics market is growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Vietnam Freight And Logistics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Viettel Logistics Co. Ltd, Hai Minh Corp., Saigon Cargo Service Corporation (SCSC), Tan Cang Logistics & Stevedoring JSC, Vietrans Saigon Logistics, PetroVietnam Transportation Corp., Vietnam Transport & Chartering Corporation, Bee Logistics Corporation, Indo Trans Logistics Corporation, Vinatrans, Gemadept Corporation/Gemadept Logistics, Transimex Corp., Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., Bolloré Transport & Logistics, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Keppel Logistics, DB Schenker, Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Scope of the Report

Vietnam is at an inflection point, with a rapidly increasing GDP, the young population, and the willingness to adopt new technologies. The logistics market in the country is in its transition stage and the demand for logistics is rising strongly. High economic growth, increasing domestic manufacturing, the rise in consumption, and booming e-commerce are some of the key drivers of the Vietnamese freight and logistics market. Weak transport infrastructure and high logistics cost remain to be market restraints. Contract logistics is one of the key trends in the Vietnamese freight and logistics market. The booming e-commerce in the country presents an opportunity for start-ups with innovative technologies demanding more efficient logistics services, especially in the areas of last-mile delivery and value-added services. The logistics market in Vietnam is becoming more liberalized, creating opportunities for new companies to cash in on the rising demand.

Key Market Trends

The country is aiming to become maritime powerhouse with the growing maritime sector

With a coastline of 3,260 kilometers and a number of rivers flowing the country, Vietnam holds a lot of potential for maritime freight transport. In 2018, the seaports of Vietnam handled 524.7 million metric tons of cargo, 19% more than that in 2017. The country has 1,593 ships, with a total capacity of about 7.8 million DWT as of December 2018, ranking fourth in ASEAN and 30th globally. Additionally, Vietnam has 272 wharfs with an accumulated annual capacity exceeding 550 million metric tons. There are around 1,300 businesses in the country providing maritime businesses; however, they fulfill only a portion of the market demand. The maritime sector of the country needs investments, and as it grows, the sector is likely to have a profound impact on the economy.

Shift of manufacturing facilities is leading to rise in the demand for logistics services

Over the last 20 years, Vietnam has established itself as one of the brightest manufacturing hotspots in Southeast Asia. From 1986 to 2018, land allotted to industrial parks increased from 335 hectares to an impressive 80,000 hectares. Owing to low labor costs, Vietnam has received a lot of capital over the years, for establishing assembling facilities and manufacturing factories. Raw materials and mechanical spare parts for manufacturing and production purposes are one of the key imports of the country. Raw materials for manufacturing are imported into the country and the manufactured products are exported, which demand an effective logistics sector, supporting the manufacturing sector of the country.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

