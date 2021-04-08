Vietnam Crane Market Share By Top Manufacturers, and Production Forecast till 2025: Konecranes PLC, Cargotec OYJ, Quang Lien Crane Elevator Co. Ltd, Tadano Ltd

The Vietnam Crane Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Vietnam Crane market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Vietnam Crane market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Vietnam crane market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecasted period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Vietnam Crane Market: Konecranes PLC, Cargotec OYJ, Quang Lien Crane Elevator Co. Ltd, Tadano Ltd, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Cranes Co. Ltd, Vietnam Steel Structures and Lifting Equipment JSC, Kato Works Co. Ltd, Kobelco International (S) Co. Pte. Ltd, Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co. Ltd, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd, Favelle Favco Group, Manitowoc, Liebherr-International AG, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 20% discount on this report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354081/vietnam-crane-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

– Some of the major factors driving the market are the rise in new construction and renovation activities. There has been an increase in investments for the construction of roads, highways, smart cities, metros, bridges, and expressways due to the growing population and urbanization over the last three years. The Vietnamese construction industry is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with great opportunities in the infrastructure, residential, and non-residential sectors.

– However, an increase in the demand for rental cranes may hinder the growth and demand for new cranes. However, the enactment of stringent emission norms is expected to create demand for new cranes that comply with the new regulations.

– Furthermore, the increase in mining activities in the country is expected to increase the purchases and rentals of cranes

Key Market Trends

Construction and Infrastructure Segment expected to Dominate the Market

Construction activities in Vietnam have increased over the last three years. The industry’s output value – measured at constant 2017 US dollar exchange rates – increasing from USD 53.0 billion in 2017 to USD 57.5 billion in 2018.

The government in Vietnam aims at increasing the housing area per capita from 16.7 m2 in 2015 to 25 m2 by the end of 2020._Ongoing and future construction projects in the country include Thu Thiem Smart City, Metro lines development (USD 800 million), Long Thanh International airport (USD 16 billion), and expansion at the Tan Son Nhat International airport.

Considering all the ongoing and future construction activities in Vietnam, the crane market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Manitowoc and Liebherr cranes are the most used cranes in the construction sector.

– During July 2018, Manitowoc cranes were used in the construction of Vietnam’s tallest building, the Landmark 81 due to their speed and efficiency. The cranes supplied by Manitowoc were two MR 418 luffing jib cranes and two MCT 205 topless cranes.

– In addition to this, Manitowoc has also supplied tower cranes for the leading construction company in the country. Coteccons, a construction firm has also added 20 new MCT 205 cranes and three MCR 160 luffing jib cranes to its lineup to meet the construction demand.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Vietnam Crane Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354081/vietnam-crane-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our Vietnam Crane Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Vietnam Crane market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: