 Video Wall  Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation

The report titled “Video Wall Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The video wall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Companies in the Global Video Wall Market: – Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Barco NV, ViewSonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, Acer Inc

Industry News and Developments:

– January 2020 – LG Business Solutions USA launched two new 55-inch LCD video wall panels that have 0.44mm bezel for virtually seamless video wall installations and a new embedded Smart Calibration tool that reduces both installation and maintenance time. This reduces time and maintenance cost savings of up to 97 percent

– March 2019 – Barco NV launched LVD5521B. With this launch, the company has strengthened its product offerings in video wall segments. This video wall can be used in control rooms, broadcast studios, corporate lobbies, experience centers, meeting rooms, and other signage applications.

Market Overview:

– For instance, in January 2020, one newly launched Apple store in Stamford was installed with a video wall to attract more customers in their stores.

– Also, rising tourism is one of the significant factors surging the demand for video walls globally. To keep crowd informed, video walls for transport serves a great purpose at such places and thus, the adoption of video walls is higher

– For instance, in January 2020, the video wall from Philips was installed in the cruise ship terminal in Zeebrugge, Belgium. This port manages over 150 cruise arrivals and departures annually, and to manage the crowd, and the video wall helps in keeping the passengers informed about their departure and other information.

– However, the initial setup cost of the video wall is much higher, and this is likely to pose a challenge for the market in the near future.

Key Market Trends

Transportation Industry Offers Potential Growth

– The video wall is the most common digital technology being utilized across the transportation sector by critical hubs of the transportation industry, such as airports, railways, bus stations, etc.

– The increasing demand for digital content and information, which are relevant to travelers, has led to interactive ads through a video wall that has accounted for a significant share of growth in transportation media revenues.

– Also, due to this, there is a shift in consumer behavior in terms of customer engagement across all the modes of transportation, thereby strategically building their brands in the customer mindset. This is expected to drive the video wall market in the forecasted period.

– The companies are seeing this as an opportunity, and vendors are coming up with new products or doing partnerships to gain competitive advantages.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– The Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets and also one of the most innovative markets, mainly due to changing consumer preference with increasing innovation in the market.

– According to the Advertising Expenditure report by Zenith, the APAC region is also expected to become the highest contributor in the global ad spend market, with a contribution of 33.8% of the global market by 2020, up from that of 32.6% in 2017. This is expected to have a positive outlook on the market.

– Owing to the significant opportunities in the region, many global companies are also expanding their footprint through product launch or by doing strategic partnerships.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Video Wall market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Video Wall Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

