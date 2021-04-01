Video Surveillance Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The increasing number of roadside crimes and extensive rise in the adoption of video surveillance systems in commercial spaces are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Video Surveillance Market is forecasted to be worth USD 86.53 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market landscape of video surveillance is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In July 2020, Honeywell International Inc, announced the release of 30 Series IP Cameras, which are capable of producing improved picture quality without the need for any extra storage. The cameras are also designed complying with the U.S. government procurement standards instituted under the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for the financial year 2019.

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing rapid growth of the IP Video Surveillance System devices and growing incidences of road rages & crimes in roads & public properties, and a massive concern for the public security along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, and Hanwha Techwin, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Video Surveillance Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Public Facility Commercial Military & Defense Residential Industrial Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Camera Monitor Storage Accessories Software Video Analytics Video Management Software Services Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Installation, Demo & Maintenance Services Customer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) B2B B2C Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Analog Video Surveillance System IP Video Surveillance System Hybrid Surveillance System



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Video Surveillance market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Video Surveillance industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Video Surveillance market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Video Surveillance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Video Surveillance Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing concern of public security

4.2.2.2. Rising number of smart city projects

4.2.2.3. Higher incorporation in the commercial premises

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising concern of privacy violation

4.2.3.2. Cybersecurity threats

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Video Surveillance Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. End-Use Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Public Facility

5.1.2. Commercial

5.1.3. Military & Defense

5.1.4. Residential

5.1.5. Industrial

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Video Surveillance Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Hardware

6.1.1.1. Camera

6.1.1.2. Monitor

6.1.1.3. Storage

6.1.1.4. Accessories

6.1.2. Software

6.1.2.1. Video Analytics

6.1.2.2. Video Management Software

6.1.3. Services

6.1.3.1. Video Surveillance-as-a-Service

6.1.3.2. Installation, Demo & Maintenance Service

CONTINUED…!

