Video shows unarmed guard preventing gunman from entering treatment clinic

A person with an AR-15 rifle was stopped by a safety guard after coming into a substance abuse therapy clinic in Buffalo, New York, and the scenario was caught on video.

The suspected gunman, recognized as Jeffery Griffin, 48, based on CBS affiliate WIVB, entered the foyer of Alba de Vida on Thursday and fired one shot into the wall earlier than an unarmed safety guard tackled and restrained him till officers arrived. The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras, and photographs has now been launched by the Buffalo Police Division.

Nobody was injured, police mentioned.

A video clip spanning roughly 30 seconds reveals the unarmed guard standing within the vestibule of Alba de Vida, reverse a reception desk and in entrance of a closed glass door that appears prefer it results in a ready space for sufferers. The gunman approaches the vestibule by way of the entrance entrance and fires one shot into the wall, earlier than the safety guard fingers one thing off to an worker behind the desk and proceeds to forcibly restrain the gunman whereas different workers and sufferers disappear from view.

The safety guard pins the gunman to the bottom as one other guard arrives simply earlier than the surveillance footage cuts out. Because the guards struggled to restrain to gunman, his gun discharged two further instances, based on the Buffalo Police Division, however nobody was struck contained in the clinic.

“This might’ve gotten ugly actually fast,” mentioned Erie County District Lawyer John Flynn, WIVB reported. “As a result of fast motion — fairly frankly heroic in my view — by the 2 safety officers, nobody received damage there.”

Police confirmed that Griffin was taken into custody in an announcement final week. They think that he as additionally concerned in one other taking pictures that occurred on the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, lower than two miles away from the clinic, simply earlier than the one at Alba de Vida. Detectives say a girl was shot within the leg whereas inside her residence and transported to a close-by hospital for accidents that weren’t thought-about life-threatening.

A second suspect who police allege was additionally concerned within the first taking pictures has been arrested. Police mentioned they don’t consider that both assault was deliberate, and each seemed to be tried robberies “tied to drug exercise.”

