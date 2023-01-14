Video shows George Santos calling himself Anthony Devolder at a 2019 event, raising questions about his name

Rep. George Santos waits for the beginning of a session within the Home chamber.Alex Brandon/AP Photograph

Rep. George Santos launched himself as Anthony Devolder in a just lately surfaced video from 2019.

Movies and social media posts reveal Santos beforehand used the names George Devolder and Anthony Devolder.

The revelations have prompted questions in regards to the congressman’s use of a number of names.

A just lately surfaced video clip from 2019 exhibits Rep. George Santos introducing himself as Anthony Devolder, prompting questions on why the congressman has beforehand passed by totally different names.

Within the video posted by the Twitter account Patriot Takes, Santos addresses a panel throughout an occasion in New York Metropolis that includes conservative commentators who’re a part of the LGBTQ group.

“My title is Anthony Devolder. I am a New York Metropolis resident. I’ve just lately based a gaggle referred to as United for Trump, so should you guys need to observe, that may be superior,” Santos says.

Within the video, Santos addresses Brandon Straka, a self-described former liberal who launched the Stroll Away marketing campaign to encourage Democrats to depart the social gathering and calls him an “idol to all of us.”

He then directs a query to Straka and fellow panelist transgender YouTuber Blaire White about educating transgender individuals away from “the narrative that the media and the Democrats put ahead.”

The New York congressman has admitted to mendacity about his faculty and work historical past and has beforehand listed his full title as George Anthony Devolder Santos.

Nevertheless, his full authorized title can’t be confirmed as his delivery certificates has not been made public, and it’s not clear why he has passed by a number of variations of that title.

Different resurfaced clips and social media posts reveal that Santos had passed by the names Anthony Devolder and George Devolder till as just lately as 2020.

He ran for Congress in New York for the primary time in 2020 underneath the title George Santos earlier than shedding to the Democratic incumbent Thomas Suozzi.

In a video taken throughout his 2020 marketing campaign, additionally shared by Patriot Takes, a speaker introducing him expresses confusion about why he modified his title from Anthony Devolder to George Santos.

CNN additionally uncovered social media posts from 2020 during which Santos goes by the title George Devolder.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu took to Twitter to deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and lift considerations about Santos’ many names.

Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost additionally tweeted weighed in on the controversy and questioned, “which is the faux title.”

Santos has been accused of fabricating important components of his resume and quite a few information about his life and household historical past.

In an interview with Rep. Matt Gaetz on Thursday, the congressman claimed that he has lived “an sincere life” and has “by no means been accused of any dangerous doing.”

Santos has additionally confronted calls to resign from different Republicans.

