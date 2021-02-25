Video Production Services Market Rise at 8.9% CAGR to 2026 | Grupo Secuoya, IProspect, Company 3, Meredith Corporation

Global Video Production Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Video production is more than simply pressing the record button on video camera. The process of creating a video from concept to completion consists of three phases: Pre-Production, Production and Post-Production. Phase one (Pre-Production) is where all the planning and coordination happens, phase two (Production) is when you capture all the elements that will be in your final video and phase three (Post-Production) is where all the elements get edited together and combined to create the final video.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Video Production Services will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Video Production Services market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 30620 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Video Production Services market will register a 8.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 43100 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Grupo Secuoya, IProspect, Company 3, Meredith Corporation, Spectrum Reach, Wieden + Kennedy, Vital Design, ITP Media Group, Shootsta, Yello Digital Marketing, Flatworld Solutions, Digital Domain, Crystal CG

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Video Production Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Promotional Videos

Corporate Videos

Training Videos

Entertainment Videos

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Film Industry

Advertisement Companies

Corporate and Training Institutes

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Video Production Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Video Production Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Video Production Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Video Production Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Video Production Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Video Production Services by Players

4 Video Production Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Video Production Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Grupo Secuoya

11.1.1 Grupo Secuoya Company Information

11.1.2 Grupo Secuoya Video Production Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Grupo Secuoya Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Grupo Secuoya Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Grupo Secuoya Latest Developments

11.2 IProspect

11.2.1 IProspect Company Information

11.2.2 IProspect Video Production Services Product Offered

11.2.3 IProspect Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 IProspect Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IProspect Latest Developments

11.3 Company 3

11.3.1 Company 3 Company Information

11.3.2 Company 3 Video Production Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Company 3 Video Production Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Company 3 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Company 3 Latest Developments

11.4 Meredith Corporation

