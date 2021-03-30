Video Measuring System Exploring Future Growth 2021-2027 and Key Players HEXAGON, KEYENCE CORPORATION, ZYGO, Mitutoyo America Corporation, Vision Engineering Ltd, Perceptron, Inc.

Video Measuring System report, no stone is left unturned to consider public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, and high data protection services. Moreover, businesses can apply the information included in this report to decide on their production and marketing strategies. According to this Video Measuring System report, new highs will be made in the Video Measuring System market in 2020-2027. Market segmentation analyses the usage of the product with respect to its applications, end user or with respect to geography. What is more, the statistical data covered in this Video Measuring System report is interpreted with the help of most established tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Video Measuring System Market is expected to reach USD 839.41 Million by 2025 from USD 453.54 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Major Industry Competitors:

ZEISS International, Nikon Corporation, FARO Technologies, Inc., HEXAGON, KEYENCE CORPORATION, ZYGO, Mitutoyo America Corporation, Vision Engineering Ltd, Perceptron, Inc., CREAFORM, ADVANTEST CORPORATION, Renishaw plc, among others.

Market Segmentation

The global video measuring system market is segmented based on offering into three notable segments; hardware, software and services. Hardware segment is sub segmented into cameras, sensors, lighting system, processors and others. Services segment is sub segmented into measurement service and after-sales service. In 2017, hardware segment is likely to dominate market with 57.2% shares and is estimated to reach USD 477.33 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period.

The global video measuring system market is segmented based on product type into three notable segments; manual video measuring system, automated video measuring system and semi-automated video measuring system. In 2017, manual video measuring system segment is likely to dominate market with 57.3% shares and is estimated to reach USD 469.87 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period.

The global video measuring system market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; 2D and 3D. In 2017, 2D segment is likely to dominate market with 52.6% shares and is estimated to reach USD 428.93 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period.

The global video measuring system market is segmented based on application into seven notable segments; electronics, automotive, aerospace and defence, heavy machinery industry, medical, energy and power and others. In 2017, electronics segment is likely to dominate market with 29.7% shares and is estimated to reach USD 246.90 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period.

Drivers: Global Video Measuring System MarketThe major factors driving the growth of this market are rising concern towards quality control, increased demand for proficient, precise and specific measurement technology and advantages of video measurement technology over traditional measurement methods are the factors which will boost the global video measuring system market. On the other hand high cost of video measuring related technologies may hinder the growth of the global video measuring system market.

Report Highlights:

– The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

– Market forecasts till 2026, using estimated market values as the base numbers

– Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

– Key developments and strategies observed in the market

– Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

– In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

