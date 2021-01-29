Video Game Software Market Share Expected to Reach US$ 274,458.3 million in 2025: Technological Insights Report

Global Video Game Software Market Presents an In-Depth Assessment of the Video Game Software Including Enabling Technologies, Key Trends, Market Drivers, Challenges, Standardization, Regulatory Landscape, Deployment Models, Operator Case Studies, Opportunities, Future Roadmap, Value Chain, Ecosystem Player Profiles and Strategies

Market Overview

The global video game software market share reached a value of nearly $167,220.2 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $167,220.2 million in 2019 to $166,439.7 million in 2020 at a rate of -0.5%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 ad reach $223,277.1 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $ 274,458.3 million in 2025, and $ 452,628.1 million in 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from in-game purchases and freemiums, live streamers and gaming influencers, rise in smart phone users and rise in disposable income. Factor that negatively affected growth in the historic period was stringent regulations. Going forward, increasing use of internet, shifting preference towards digital games, cross-platform publishing and play, technologically advanced platforms, and increasing gamers involvement will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the video game software market in the future include growing privacy concerns, regulatory restrictions to curb pc games addiction, global recession, age-based restrictions and COVID-19 pandemic.

The video game software market is segmented by type into PC games, console games, smart phone/tablet games, and browser games. The PC games market was the largest segment of the video game software market segmented by type, accounting for 43.9% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the smart phone/ tablet games segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the video game software market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2023.

The video game software market is segmented by genre into action, shooter, role-playing, sports, fighting, adventure, racing, strategy, and other. The action games market was the largest segment of the video game software market segmented by genre, accounting for 27.3% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the racing games segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the video game software market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2023.

The PC games market is segmented by type into online microtransaction, digital, and physical. The online microtransaction market was the largest segment of the PC games market segmented by type, accounting for 83.5% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the online microtransaction segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the PC games market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.18% during 2019-2023.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global video game software market, accounting for 50.4% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the video game software market will be North America, and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.9% and 9.2% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.7% and 6.8% respectively during 2019-2023.

The global video game software market is relatively concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 40.55% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Tencent Holdings Ltd., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, NetEase, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

The top opportunities in the video game software market segmented by type will arise in the PC games market segment, which will gain $ 26,899.7 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the video game software market segmented by genre will arise in the action games market segment, which will gain $17,963.1 million of global annual sales by 2023. The video game software market size will gain the most in the USA at $ 16,914.3 million.



Markets Covered:

The global Video Game Software market is segmented into –

By Type: PC Games; Browser Games; Smartphone/ Tablet; Console Games

PC Games By Type Of Transaction: Physical; Online/Microtransaction; Digital

By Type Of Genre: Action; Shooter; Adventure; Role-Playing; Strategy; Fighting; Sports; Racing; Others

Companies Mentioned: Tencent Holdings Ltd.; Nintendo Co., Ltd.; Sony Corporation; NetEase, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Activision Blizzard, Inc.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, sales, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Video Game Software market in these regions, from 2015 to 2030 (forecast), covering

Market Segment by Regions 2015 2020 2030 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2030) North America xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx % Europe xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx % India xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

