Video Game Franchises Market Explosive Revenues by 2028 with Pokémon, Mario, Call of Duty, Wii, Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Dungeon Fighter Online, Street Fighter

The gaming industry outperformed both movies and sports combined last year as the biggest moneymaker in entertainment. In fact, on a global scale, the gaming industry was valued at $162.32 billion in 2020. Based on the current growth rate, it’s expected to reach a value of almost $300 billion over the next five years.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the most sold Assassin’s Creed game ever.

The best-selling video game to date is Minecraft, a sandbox video game released by Mojang for a wide range of PC, mobile and console platforms, selling 200 million copies across all platforms. Grand Theft Auto V and EA’s Tetris mobile game are the only other known video games to have sold over 100 million copies.

Global videogame revenue is expected to surge +20% to $179 billion in 2020, making the videogame industry a bigger moneymaker than the global movie and North American sports industries combined.

The Most Sold Console of All Time: PlayStation 2 – 155 Million Units Sold. Skimming out the Nintendo DS by one million units, the PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time.

With over 200 million copies sold since launching on November 18th, 2011, Minecraft has since become the highest-selling video game of all time beating out Grand Theft Auto V, Tetris, Wii Sports, Pac-Man.

Key Players-

Pokémon

Mario

Call of Duty

Wii

Pac-Man

Space Invaders

Dungeon Fighter Online

Street Fighter

Market segmentation

By Types

For Smartphones

For Tablets (iOS and Android)

For PC

By Applications

Single user

Multi user

