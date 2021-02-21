Video Conferencing Endpoint Market – Economic Conditions, Acquisitions, Mergers, Developments and Forecast By 2026: Cisco (Tandberg), Polycom, Huawei, ZTE, Avaya (Radvision), Lifesize, Vidyo, Starleaf, Kedacom, Tely Labs, ClearOne (VCON), SONY, Yealink

“

The constantly developing nature of the Video Conferencing Endpoint industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Video Conferencing Endpoint industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Video Conferencing Endpoint market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Video Conferencing Endpoint industry and all types of Video Conferencing Endpoints that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Cisco (Tandberg), Polycom, Huawei, ZTE, Avaya (Radvision), Lifesize, Vidyo, Starleaf, Kedacom, Tely Labs, ClearOne (VCON), SONY, Yealink

Major Types,

Collaboration Room Endpoints

Collaboration personal Endpoints

Major Applications,

Education – Public/Private

Consulting/Professional Services

High Tech

Government (Non-Military)

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Healthcare

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Video Conferencing Endpoint market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Collaboration Room Endpoints -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Collaboration personal Endpoints -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Video Conferencing Endpoint Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Video Conferencing Endpoint Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Video Conferencing Endpoint Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Video Conferencing Endpoint Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Video Conferencing Endpoint Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Video Conferencing Endpoint Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Video Conferencing Endpoint Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Video Conferencing Endpoint Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Video Conferencing Endpoint Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Video Conferencing Endpoint Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Video Conferencing Endpoint Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Video Conferencing Endpoint Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Video Conferencing Endpoint Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Video Conferencing Endpoint Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Video Conferencing Endpoint Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Video Conferencing Endpoint Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Video Conferencing Endpoint Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Video Conferencing Endpoint Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Video Conferencing Endpoint Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Video Conferencing Endpoint Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Video Conferencing Endpoint Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Video Conferencing Endpoint Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Video Conferencing Endpoint Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Video Conferencing Endpoint Competitive Analysis

6.1 Cisco (Tandberg)

6.1.1 Cisco (Tandberg) Company Profiles

6.1.2 Cisco (Tandberg) Product Introduction

6.1.3 Cisco (Tandberg) Video Conferencing Endpoint Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Polycom

6.2.1 Polycom Company Profiles

6.2.2 Polycom Product Introduction

6.2.3 Polycom Video Conferencing Endpoint Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Huawei

6.3.1 Huawei Company Profiles

6.3.2 Huawei Product Introduction

6.3.3 Huawei Video Conferencing Endpoint Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 ZTE

6.4.1 ZTE Company Profiles

6.4.2 ZTE Product Introduction

6.4.3 ZTE Video Conferencing Endpoint Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Avaya (Radvision)

6.5.1 Avaya (Radvision) Company Profiles

6.5.2 Avaya (Radvision) Product Introduction

6.5.3 Avaya (Radvision) Video Conferencing Endpoint Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Lifesize

6.6.1 Lifesize Company Profiles

6.6.2 Lifesize Product Introduction

6.6.3 Lifesize Video Conferencing Endpoint Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Vidyo

6.7.1 Vidyo Company Profiles

6.7.2 Vidyo Product Introduction

6.7.3 Vidyo Video Conferencing Endpoint Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Starleaf

6.8.1 Starleaf Company Profiles

6.8.2 Starleaf Product Introduction

6.8.3 Starleaf Video Conferencing Endpoint Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Kedacom

6.9.1 Kedacom Company Profiles

6.9.2 Kedacom Product Introduction

6.9.3 Kedacom Video Conferencing Endpoint Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Tely Labs

6.10.1 Tely Labs Company Profiles

6.10.2 Tely Labs Product Introduction

6.10.3 Tely Labs Video Conferencing Endpoint Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 ClearOne (VCON)

6.12 SONY

6.13 Yealink

7 Conclusion

Thank You.”