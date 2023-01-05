Video captures the moment Rep.-elect George Santos appeared to not hear his name multiple times before he responded during McCarthy’s 5th failed speaker vote

Incoming GOP Rep. George Santos of New York on the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Management Assembly in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022.Wade Vandervort / AFP by way of Getty Photos

Rep.-elect George Santos momentarily held up the speaker vote by not responding to his identify.

Santos is below scrutiny for being dishonest to voters throughout his marketing campaign.

The video of him not responding prompted Twitter customers to additional query his identification.

In the course of the fifth Home Speaker vote, beleaguered New York Consultant-elect George Santos appeared to briefly stall the method by not responding to his identify being referred to as.

“Santos. Santos,” a voice mentioned over a microphone as Santos held his head down and the individual subsequent to him gave the impression to be speaking quietly. He then raised his hand moments after his identify was referred to as for the second time, in accordance with a video captured by CSPAN and in addition posted to Twitter by The Recount on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Republican is below intense scrutiny for operating a marketing campaign rooted in dishonesty, being investigated within the US. and by Brazilian authorities, and getting referred to as out by an ex-boyfriend for not paying payments and stealing his telephone.

The video posted by The Recount prompted Twitter customers to poke enjoyable at Santos’ second of absence.

“Bueller… Bueller… Bueller,” one user quipped.

On his first day at Congress, Santos largely averted reporters and sat remoted all through the day, Insider reported. A fellow congress member referred to as Santos a liar in Portuguese on Tuesday after he forged his vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Insider additionally reported.

The New York Put up reported that Santos remained considerably standoffish throughout the vote on Wednesday, showing to solely take a look at his telephone and be unengaged total.

Santos voted in favor of McCarthy changing into Home Speaker. After six votes over two days, McCarthy nonetheless has not earned the spot.

Santos was not instantly reachable for remark.

