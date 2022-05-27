Video Calling And The Best Apps For It

The internet has grown to be one of the most influential phenomena in the world. One of the major applications of the internet is the ability to community with your friends and family over long distances. Long gone are the days when we used to say goodbye to our college friends upon graduation thinking that we will never see them again. Now, we are able to see each other every day through a variety of video calling options. The list of options has been recently expanded during the coronavirus times as there was a huge growth in demand for these kinds of apps. People who were stuck in their homes and could not visit friends and family saw video calling as an opportunity to engage with their loved ones. Alongside, people who were working saw video calling as an opportunity to converse with their colleagues. In fact, so much remote work was facilitated by these video calling apps. So what is it about video calling that is not available in normal calls that people love?!

Why Is Video Calling Awesome?

Video calling is awesome because it lets conversers experience much more of each other. For example, through video calling, people can judge the facial expressions of the other person. This will not only help people identify when the other person is being sarcastic or not but will also make the conversation more enjoyable. Just think about the countless number of times you have laughed at a person you are conversing with making faces. Alongside, it lets people show body language. You may think that this is not that big of a deal. However, the fact of the matter is that 72 % (significantly more than two-thirds) of communication is non-verbal. That ought to explain to you just how much you can communicate with your body language that is obviously not visible in a normal call.

Besides the involvement of non-verbal cues, video calling also gives you the advantage of forming more trusting bonds. This is especially the case in which you cannot meet the person you are conversing with in person for some reason or other. The reason may very well be that you have offshored your business operations to someone in another country and you simply do not have the time or money to actually meet them in person. It could also be part of a scenario in which you are mentoring someone from another area voluntarily. In all of these scenarios, if you communicated through voice calls, you would have just thought of this important person you are conversing with as a voice. Getting to see their face allows you to see the other person as a full-fledged human which is always necessary to bond with someone in a meaningful manner.

Now that we have figured out why video calling is so much better than voice calling, it is now time to explore the best platforms through which you can video call. But before that, let us stress something very significant related to video calling.

A Worthy Side Note

In the case that there is a lag in your connection, video calling becomes very frustrating and all its benefits are washed away. This is why it is essential to get hold of a quality internet connection that will allow you to connect seamlessly without any lag. Moreover, considering there are many upgrades that have come up like the enablement of free group video calls and the introduction of on-call games, speedier internet is required now than previously for this kind of calling. In the scenario that you do not believe your connection is good enough or there is often lag during your calls, it is very well worth it to shift to a different service provider. Checking out the Xfinity internet plans may very well be the right thing to do. Comcast Xfinity has developed a reputation for being dependable over the years.

Best Apps To Video Call Your Loved Ones

So we have told you that whenever given the option between a voice call or video call, video calling is the way to go. We have also given you information on how to gain the necessary internet infrastructure that will allow you to take full advantage of video calling. Finally, we are going to tell you about the platforms you can use to video call your friends and family members. In our opinion, the best video calling platforms are:

Skype

Facebook Messenger

WhatsApp

Google Duo

Zoom

FaceTime

Wrapping Up

Hopefully, by this time, you have become more of a video caller than you were before.