Video Analytics System Market Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Global video analytics system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.93% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to a surging need for intelligent security surveillance systems, which is used by end users to derive the patterns and estimated various key trends.
Video analytics system automatically analyzes the video and detects, examines any specific event and gathers the data insights. The analytic programs also support analog, IP and megapixel cameras, which can be integrated with the hardware components. The large volume of data is being produced so it requires large storage spaces in the system. There are various industries which are driving the demand such as banking, government, entertainment, insurance.
Market Drivers:
- The manual video analysis has various disadvantages which drives the growth of the market
- The actionable insights from video data demand has increased is boosting the growth of the market
- Government initiatives in emerging technologies to enhance public safety infrastructure is propelling the growth of the market
- The plunging prices of video surveillance equipment is contributing to the growth of the market
- The surge in volume of unstructured video data is contributing to the growth of the market
- The surging demand for IP-based security systems is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- The legacy installations requires high investment which restraints the growth of the market
- The privacy issues arising is hampering the growth of the market
- The rise in the number of false alarm alerts is hindering the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Video Analytics System Market
By Type
- Software
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Application
- Incident Detection
- Intrusion Management
- Crowd Counting
- Traffic Monitoring
- Automatic Number Plate Recognition
- Facial Recognition
- Others
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- City Surveillance
- Critical Infrastructure
- Education
- Hospitality and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Defense and Border Security
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Traffic Management
- Transportation
- Others
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2018, Pelco announced its strategic partnership alliance with IBM Corporation to create Pelco Analytics powered by IBM. The technology will integrate deep learning analytics and leverage data from video footages quickly to identify and respond accordingly. This alliance will enable new customization through end to end code level integration.
- In May 2017, NVIDIA announced the launch of NVIDIA Metropolis, intelligent video analytics platform at GPU Technology Conference. This technology will apply deep learning to video streams for various applications such as public safety, traffic management and resource optimization. This launch will expand the product portfolio of the company and will increase the customers globally.
Competitive Analysis
Global video analytics system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global video analytics system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global video analytics system market are Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Qognify Inc., BriefCam, Verint, i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd. , KiwiSecurity Software GmbH, DELOPT, Gorilla Technology Group, iOmniscient Pty Ltd., Senstar Corporation, Genetec Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., IntelliVision, ISS Inc., Axis Communications AB, PureTech Systems Inc., Digital Barriers, intuVision Inc., Avigilon, Identiv Inc., AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Ipsotek Ltd and Viseum International Ltd among others.
Major Highlights of Video Analytics System market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Video Analytics System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Video Analytics System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Video Analytics System market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
