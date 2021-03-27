Video Analytics System Market 2021 are explored with Leading Players Axis Communications AB, PureTech Systems Inc., Digital Barriers, intuVision Inc., Avigilon, Identiv Inc., AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Market research analysis and data in this Video Analytics System report lends a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. Superiority and intelligibility are the utmost values that are followed while structuring this report. The best tools and techniques are used to generate this Video Analytics System report namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The data collected for making this Video Analytics System report is checked and validated by the market experts for the readers and end users. Your business can surely increase sustainability and profitability with this market research report.
Get more info about “Global Video Analytics System Market Report” by requesting Sample Copy HERE: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-video-analytics-system-market
Global video analytics system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.93% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Company Coverage of Video Analytics System market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):
- Cisco Systems,
- IBM Corporation,
- Honeywell International Inc.,
- Qognify Inc.,
- BriefCam,
- Verint, i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd. ,
KiwiSecurity Software GmbH, DELOPT, Gorilla Technology Group, iOmniscient Pty Ltd., Senstar Corporation, Genetec Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., IntelliVision, ISS Inc., Axis Communications AB, PureTech Systems Inc., Digital Barriers, intuVision Inc., Avigilon, Identiv Inc., AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Ipsotek Ltd and Viseum International Ltd among others.
Presentation of the Market
The Video Analytics System research report includes the presentation of the market by firstly introducing the overview of the market, presenting a detailed study of the market by evaluating the growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities at length.
Analysis of the leading segments
Segmentation:
By Type
- Software
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Application
- Incident Detection
- Intrusion Management
- Crowd Counting
- Traffic Monitoring
- Automatic Number Plate Recognition
- Facial Recognition
- Others
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- City Surveillance
- Critical Infrastructure
- Education
- Hospitality and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Defense and Border Security
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Traffic Management
- Transportation
- Others
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
This report will enable both of the sides in market be an established firm or a relative new entrant. It helps the established firms to know about the moves which are being performed by their competitors and also helps the new entrants by educating them about the market situations and the industry trends. This report is quite fruitful in helping to understand the market definition and all the aspects of the market including the CAGR value and key profiles.
View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-video-analytics-system-market
What are the major market growth drivers?
- The manual video analysis has various disadvantages which drives the growth of the market
- The actionable insights from video data demand has increased is boosting the growth of the market
- Government initiatives in emerging technologies to enhance public safety infrastructure is propelling the growth of the market
- The plunging prices of video surveillance equipment is contributing to the growth of the market
- The surge in volume of unstructured video data is contributing to the growth of the market
- The surging demand for IP-based security systems is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- The legacy installations requires high investment which restraints the growth of the market
- The privacy issues arising is hampering the growth of the market
- The rise in the number of false alarm alerts is hindering the growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2018, Pelco announced its strategic partnership alliance with IBM Corporation to create Pelco Analytics powered by IBM. The technology will integrate deep learning analytics and leverage data from video footages quickly to identify and respond accordingly. This alliance will enable new customization through end to end code level integration.
- In May 2017, NVIDIA announced the launch of NVIDIA Metropolis, intelligent video analytics platform at GPU Technology Conference. This technology will apply deep learning to video streams for various applications such as public safety, traffic management and resource optimization. This launch will expand the product portfolio of the company and will increase the customers globally.
Competitive Analysis
Global video analytics system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global video analytics system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Complete report on Global Video Analytics System Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures
What Managed Video Analytics System Market Research Offers:
- Managed Video Analytics System Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports
- Managed Video Analytics System industry provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2019-2019)
- Managed Video Analytics System market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
- Global Managed Video Analytics System industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities
- Strategic for the new entrants in Managed Video Analytics System market
- Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475