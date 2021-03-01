Video Analytics Market Latest Trends, Demands and Huge Business Opportunities 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Video Analytics Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

(Special Offer: Available up-to 20% Discount for a Limited Time Only)

The video analytics market was valued at USD 1528.1 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 4142.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/80608/video-analytics-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=G88

Top Companies operating in the Global Video Analytics market profiled in the report: Axis Communications AB, Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions), Cisco Systems Inc., Identiv Inc., Aventura Technologies Inc., Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., Objectvideo Labs LLC, Qognify Limited, NEC Corporation, Herta Security SL, Verint Systems Inc., ISS Inc.

Key Market Trends

Retail is expected to hold major share

– Nowadays, in retail stores, a lot of information is being captured in the form of videos, which are used for loss prevention, theft analysis, and post-analysis when a mishap takes place. Real-time video analytics can unravel various insights from videos captured in stores and help in improving store operations and customer experience.

– The retail sector is focusing on deploying innovative solutions to increase security and customer experience as well, for which a few of them are implementing facial recognition technology. From security to advertisements, a multitude of applications of face recognition is being used in retail. From sending customized ads to identified shoppers to the identification of gender, age, customer count, capturing glance time on products, the applications are endless.

– For instance, the US prominent retailer Walmart has affirmed that it utilizes image recognition cameras at registration to identify theft. Having used the innovation as of now in more than 1,000 stores, the organization has also invested in ensuring the safety of its customers and associates. Companies such as Identiv Inc. have a dedicated product portfolio known as 3VR Retail Optimization Analytics that engages in Demographics, Queue Line, People Counting, and Dwell Time Analytics.

Global Video Analytics Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Software (On-premise and Cloud)

5.1.2 Services

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Critical Infrastructure

Hospitality and Transportation?

Defense and Security

Other End Users

Regional Analysis For Video Analytics Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Browse Full Report :

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/80608/video-analytics-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=G88

Influence of the Video Analytics Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Video Analytics market.

-Video Analytics market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Video Analytics market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Video Analytics market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Video Analytics market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Video Analytics market.

Research Methodology :

Video Analytics Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Video Analytics Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Purchase Report :

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/report/purchase/80608?mode=su?Mode=G88

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketIntelligenceData provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketIntelligenceData provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Intelligence Data

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-20-412 512 12

sales@marketintelligencedata.com